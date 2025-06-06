Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Gyokeres gives Man United boost, Arsenal shortlist revealed, Wirtz to Liverpool twist

Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 06 June 2025 04:00 EDT
Comments
Wenger says Club World Cup is a chance for 'everybody to develop'

The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.

Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

Gabriel signs new Arsenal contract

Gabriel has committed his future to the Emirates Stadium, in a big boost for Arsenal:

Lawrence Ostlere6 June 2025 09:25

Grealish could return to Villa this summer

Jack Grealish could return to Aston Villa this summer, but his boyhood club face competition from Italy, The Mirror reports.

Grealish’s time at Manchester City appears to be over after a season on the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

But Villa are yet to make a formal approach, and AC Milan and Napoli are both interested in the England international should he prefer a move outside the Premier League bubble.

Grealish appears to have fallen out of favour at City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grealish appears to have fallen out of favour at City (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere6 June 2025 09:12

Arsenal's transfer hit-list 'revealed'

Sky Sports, meanwhile, suggest that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is on a transfer shortlist as an ambitious Arsenal eye several statement signings.

Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Rogers are also said to be under consideration as Mikel Arteta seeks a new left winger to complement Bukayo Saka, entrenched on the opposite side.

Could Rodrygo end up at Arsenal?
Could Rodrygo end up at Arsenal? (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle6 June 2025 09:00

Arsenal add Morgan Rogers to list of targets

Arsenal’s hunt for forward resources continues apace, with The Times reporting that Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is now on their list of targets. A deal for the England international would not come cheap, of course...

Morgan Rogers enjoyed a fine season with Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers enjoyed a fine season with Aston Villa (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle6 June 2025 08:48

Luis Diaz admits he's talking to other clubs

Luis Diaz has revealed that his representatives are talking with other clubs.

Liverpool rejected an approach from Barcelona for the Colombia winger and have insisted he is not for sale.

And Diaz said he is happy at Anfield and does not want to leave – but is considering alternatives in case Liverpool do not give him the right offer for a new deal.

The former Porto winger’s contract expires in 2027, though he said he is content to stay at Anfield for the next two years.

Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Liverpool do not want to sell Luis Diaz (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool do not want to sell Luis Diaz (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere6 June 2025 08:38

Wirtz switch to Liverpool faces new twist

Liverpool’s chase of Florian Wirtz faces an added layer of complication with FC Koln wading into the transfer, demanding they are paid what they are due from any lucrative sale Leverkusen.

Leverkusen poached the young Wirtz from local rivals Koln and BILD reports that Koln’s president, Werner Wolf, said he is out to get a slice of the £100+ transfer fee. “We are looking into it. We know what we are entitled to and will fight for it,” Wolf said.

Florian Wirtz is still awaiting his move to Liverpool
Florian Wirtz is still awaiting his move to Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere6 June 2025 08:28

Man Utd given boost in pursuit of Gyokeres

We start with the news that Viktor Gyokeres is open to joining his former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

That’s according to TalkSport, who report that Sporting want £60m for the prolific striker, who has 97 goals in 102 games in Portugal.

Gyokeres is a wanted man, with Arsenal also interested in his signature and with Champions League football to offer, but United hope Amorim can persuade the Swede to move to Old Trafford.

And they will be buoyed by signs that the 27-year-old wants to join.

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by Man Utd and Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by Man Utd and Arsenal (AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere6 June 2025 08:23

Transfer news live

Hello and welcome along as we follow another day in what has turned into a busy transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup, which begins next week.

Lawrence Ostlere6 June 2025 08:05

