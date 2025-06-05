Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have made a first formal approach for Bryan Mbeumo but have seen their bid rebuffed by Brentford.

United are understood to have offered in the region of £45m for the Cameroonian international, with a further £10m in performance-related add-ons, but Brentford are holding out for more than £60m.

Mbeumo has only a year left on his contract which gives United some leverage as they look to prise away the 25-year-old, who scored 20 goals and made seven assists in the Premier League last season.

But Brentford consider Mbeumo a key player and are prepared to trigger an option in his contract which would extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium by a further 12 months in order to keep him. Manager Thomas Frank said last month that Mbeumo’s sale was possible but that he would be “expensive” for potential suitors, who also include Newcastle United.

Mbeumo suits United’s preference for proven Premier League talent who are yet to reach their peak, following the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves. Mbeumo also appeals for his versatility, being able to play across the forward line, and for his outstanding fitness record, having played in all 38 of Brentford’s league games in two out of the past three seasons.

With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all expected to leave the club this summer, United need to acquire more attacking options. Mbeumo has the potential to fit into Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system either as a striker or as one of two No 10s in support.

United also want to sign a goalkeeper, a wing-back and a midfielder, but first need to offload a raft of players in order to free up headroom within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.