Man United agree Matheus Cunha transfer with contract length set

Manchester United have agreed to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m.

The forward will put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with United possessing the option to extend his deal until 2031, after agreeing personal terms.

The transfer will be officially completed when Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil and subject to a visa, which is expected to be a formality.

United triggered Cunha’s release clause at Molineux last week and will pay the fee in instalments over the next two years.

Cunha will become United’s third buy in Ruben Amorim’s reign, after Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu, and much the biggest.

But while he is the first part of their plan to reshape the attack, they face defeat in another with Ipswich’s Liam Delap preferring to join Chelsea instead of United.

open image in gallery Matheus Cunha waves goodbye to Wolves fans after the final game of the Premier League season ( Getty Images )

Cunha scored 15 Premier League goals for Wolves last season, earning a further six assists, while no United player scored more than eight times in the top flight as they came 15th, their worst finish in half a century.

Amorim was quick to target Cunha as a player who could add goals to the United attack, but there is uncertainty about who else will be in contention for a place next season.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, which he is considering, though Amorim has said he is confident his fellow Portuguese will stay.

Marcus Rashford will return to Old Trafford after the end of his loan spell at Aston Villa, but seems to have no future there with United putting a £40m price on him and Barcelona going public in their interest.

Antony’s productive loan spell at Real Betis has ended but he is likely to be available for transfer while United are waiting to discover if Chelsea will complete a deal for Jadon Sancho or pay a £5m penalty and return him to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho is unsettled and was unhappy not to start the Europa League final.