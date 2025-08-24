Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday, with Arne Slot’s champions facing a difficult test in the second round of Premier League fixtures.

The champions kicked off the 25/26 campaign with an entertaining 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield just over a week ago, with positive performances from new signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as well as the ever-reliable Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

And while a couple of defensive lapses and openings may have worried Slot, he’ll be confident of mounting a sustained title challenge once again after seeing his team dismantle the Cherries at times on Friday.

However, his opposite number Eddie Howe continues to contend with a complicated set of problems as he looks to secure European football once again, with Newcastle still in a power struggle with star striker Alexander Isak and the Magpies now facing a tough test at home to the champions.

Last week’s draw with Aston Villa showed some encouraging signs but also some worrying ones, with the lack of a recognised striker a distinct issue that threatens to derail the season even this early on.

And that, along with Liverpool’s positive opening performance, has contributed to the champions being priced at evens to win at St James’ Park, with football betting sites backing Newcastle as decent size underdogs to win at home in the latest Premier League odds.

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction: Reds to earn hard-fought away win

Liverpool, the favourites in the Premier League winner odds market, opened the season with a somewhat chaotic and at times unconvincing win over Bournemouth, but though they were uncharacteristically open defensively, they showed plenty of the attacking verve that led them to the title last season, with 10 shots on target alone.

Goals from Ekitike, Salah, Gakpo and Chiesa show that the Reds can simply outscore teams even if their defence is having an off day, and with Slot’s side looking like they could find the net whenever they go forward, it remains tough to bet against them winning almost any one-off match.

Conversely, Newcastle were unable to score against Villa in their opener, with the absence of Isak proving a key factor. However, home advantage and the atmosphere provided by a raucous St James’ Park crowd could prove vital in what is a grudge match of sorts this early into the season.

This same match ended in a 3-3 draw that was one of the games of the season last term, and while last week Liverpool looked shaky enough to suggest they could concede against the Magpies, they should definitely have enough to earn the three points in what will likely be a close contest.

With that in mind, we’ve opted for a wager on Liverpool to win but both teams to score, which is priced around 11/5 with various betting sites.

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win, both teams to score - 11/5 Ladbrokes

Newcastle vs Liverpool betting tip: Ekitike to continue solid start

Hugo Ekitike capped off a near-perfect start to his Liverpool career with a well-taken goal against Bournemouth on the opening day, with the Frenchman adding to his superb goal in the Community Shield with another accomplished finish at Anfield.

The 23-year-old produced a confident display that showcased many of his best qualities against the Cherries, with the new signing linking well with his teammates on several occasions before opening the scoring with a well-taken finish.

It was the kind of match that suggested that Ekitike will become a fixture in the Liverpool starting eleven this season whether or not Alexander Isak arrives in Merseyside, and in any case it’ll be the Frenchman lining up against Newcastle at St James’s Park on bank holiday Monday.

He will remain key to Liverpool’s attacking efforts this season and he looks set to pick up plenty of goals and assists if his encouraging start is anything to go by, and as long as he leads the line he will remain the focal point in a dangerous Liverpool attack. Ekitike’s Premier League top scorer odds have already been cut after his impressive start.

With the odds on the ‘score or assist’ market not providing a lot of value at 8/11, we’re backing Ekitike to score again in gameweek two, at better odds of around 7/5.

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction 2: Hugo Ekitike to score anytime - 7/5 Bet365

