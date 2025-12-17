Newcastle vs Fulham betting tips

Holders Newcastle will want to give their fans something to cheer about when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park on Wednesday (8:15pm, ITV1 & Sky Sports).

Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 1-0 by their northeast rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, a result described as “embarrassing and frustrating” by captain Bruno Guimaraes.

This game, in their favourite tournament right now, could be the perfect game to get back on track, against a Fulham side who have lost seven of their last 12.

Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the League Cup final in March ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy and betting sites make them 11/2 to retain the honour.

Fulham have never won a domestic trophy; they were runners-up in the 1974/75 FA Cup, but they did win the Intertoto Cup in 2002 and were runners-up in the 2009/10 Europa League, so could this be their year?

Their Carabao Cup odds site at 20/1, and Marco Silva’s men should approach this game in good spirits having won the last two away games at Burnley and Tottenham.

Newcastle vs Fulham preview: Magpies to sneak through

The Magpies have only played two matches in this competition so far, due to their involvement in the Champions League, seeing off Bradford City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham’s opposition so far has all come from the lower leagues, and they have beaten Bristol City, Cambridge United and Wycombe Wanderers. They won their first two matches without conceding a goal, but needed a penalty shootout to get past Wycombe.

Josh King’s goal just after the restart levelled things at Adam’s Park, after Cauley Woodrow had given them a fourth-minute lead. The Premier League side eventually went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

The two sides have already met once in the league this season, at St James’ Park, and it was the home side who ran out 2-1 winners.

Sasa Lukic thought he had earned a point for his side when he cancelled out Jacob Murphy’s opener, but Guimaraes scored in added time to give Newcastle all three points.

You don’t have to go back too far for Fulham’s last win up north; it came last season, when second-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz cancelled out Murphy’s early goal and saw the Cottagers complete the double over Howe’s side.

The sides have only met three times in the League Cup, with the first meeting coming back in November 1974 when Newcastle ran out 3-0 winners at home, only to be knocked out by Chester City in the fifth round!

They also met in 1981, when the London club won 4-1 on aggregate over the two legs of the second-round fixture.

Both teams have scored in seven of Newcastle’s last eight fixtures, while Fulham have scored and conceded in 11 of 19 games this season.

Sunday’s loss at Sunderland will have stung the Magpies and a response is expected on home soil, where they have been so strong this term, winning seven of the last eight on Tyneside in all competitions.

Newcastle vs Fulham prediction 1: Newcastle to win & BTTS - 12/5 Boyle Sports

From villan to hero for Woltemade

Forward Nick Woltemade had a day to forget in the Tyne-Wear derby with his own goal, just after half-time, settling the match in Sunderland’s favour. It was a header most players would be proud of, just in the wrong net.

The German has scored seven goals for Newcastle since moving from Stuttgart in August for £69m, including against Tottenham in the last round, when his goal made sure of the win after Fabian Schar had opened the scoring.

Football betting sites are offering 17/4 on him scoring first, as he has done on four different occasions this season.

Newcastle vs Fulham prediction 2: Woltemade to score anytime - 13/10 William Hill

Newcastle vs Fulham team news

Newcastle: Defender Dan Burn joins Nick Pope (muscle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back) and William Osula (ankle) on the sidelines after he suffered a broken rib and punctured lung during the defeat by Sunderland. The England international is expected to be out for between 4-6 weeks.

Fulham: Silva is without several key players for this one, with Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) out injured and Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi all missing due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle vs Fulham predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

