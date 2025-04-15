Jason Tindall provides Eddie Howe update after ‘new situation’ at Newcastle United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United assistant coach Jason Tindall maintains Eddie Howe will not be rushed back after being diagnosed with pneumonia and revealed the pair have shared “minimal dialogue”.

The Magpies thrashed Manchester United on Sunday to bolster hopes of a top four finish after their famous Carabao Cup triumph.

But after Howe was taken to hospital on Friday after falling ill, Tindall has detailed the “different situation” the squad faces without their manager.

“[Eddie will] make sure that he's fully recovered when he comes back and the sooner he's back, as I said before, you know, the best for everybody,” Tindall said.

“But only at a time when he feels he's ready to come back and he's 100 percent ready to lead the team.”

As Tindall faced the press today ahead of Newcastle’s mid-week Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, he emphasised that Howe will make his return when he is ready to: “I am here to step into the shoes. Hopefully the manager will be back as soon as possible.

“He's in the best possible hands and he'll be back as soon as he feels he's ready to come back. Your health is the most important thing, that's why it's so important that when he comes back he is able to lead the team as we know he does, which I'm sure he will do.”

open image in gallery Assistant Jason Tindall is stepping in for Eddie Howe ( Getty Images )

Tindall shared how difficult it is to adjust to Howe’s absence, as the head coach has never missed more than a day or two during the time they have been working together.

“It's a new situation for me,” Tindall added. “It's a new situation for the players here in the football club and staff. But the most important thing - and I think the thing that sort of almost gives you comfort - is that he's in the best possible hands possible.”

The assistant coach said that he has had “minimal dialogue” with Howe, detailing: “It’s just been a few text messages really.

"The most important thing for the manager is to rest and recover and not to worry about anything other than getting better. I would imagine in the next couple of days if he's feeling better there will be more dialogue.”

open image in gallery Eddie Howe was admitted to hospital on Friday evening after being unwell for several days ( PA Wire )

Following Newcastle’s victory over the Red Devils, Tindall went into detail about how the players are taking responsibility while Howe is in hospital.

“They stood up and they were there to be counted against Manchester United,” he said. “They're going to have to do the same, for the remaining games, whether the manager's here or he's not. That's what we would expect from them and I'm sure the type of group they are, they'll go out and do that.”

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League, ahead of facing Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Aston Villa on Saturday.