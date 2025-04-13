Newcastle’s Jason Tindall on stepping in for Eddie Howe: ‘I’ll keep being me’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Tindall will continue to be himself as he attempts to play his part in bringing Champions League football back to Newcastle United.

The 47-year-old has made something of a name for himself as head coach Eddie Howe’s number two at St James’ Park, repeatedly ruffling the feathers of opposing benches since their arrival on Tyneside in November 2021.

Softly-spoken away from the heat of Premier League battle, Tindall is hugely competitive on the sideline and has vowed not to change.

open image in gallery Head coach Eddie Howe (left) and assistant Jason Tindall have been at Newcastle since November 2021 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Asked ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester United how he would want to be remembered as he stood in for the ill Howe, he said: “Just for being me.

“People judge me in many different ways. People that don’t know me will write and will say things, but I’m just myself – the staff, the players and everyone will tell you that – so just to be me and to be part of a successful period at Newcastle United.

“The only thing that I’m interested in is doing the best I can for the football club and that’s day-to-day at the training ground, preparations and being the best assistant I can for the manager and being the best I can in the role I do for the players.

“However people talk about me, obviously I’ve got no control over that and that’s up to them, but as long as I’m true to myself, as long as I’m myself and I don’t try to be anyone different, then that’s all I’m concerned about.”

Former Bournemouth team-mates Tindall and Howe have worked together as a coaching team for 17 years and their partnership has been a hugely-significant factor in the Magpies’ return to prominence.

open image in gallery Eddie Howe, right, and assistant Jason Tindall applaud the Newcastle fans ( Getty Images )

Tindall’s antics in the technical area have earned him the nickname “Mad Dog”, but he insists that persona is something that only comes to the fore when the whistle sounds.

He said: “It’s almost like a war in a sense where you’re out there and all you want to do is win the game and to get yourself into that mode, I suppose it’s like any sportsman going into battle, you have to get yourself in a zone where you do all you can to win.

“I’m no different to anybody else in that moment. All I want to do when the ref blows that whistle is win the game. I think you have to. You can’t be there all the time.”

Two yellow cards this season mean Tindall is one more away from a ban, but he is confident he can rein himself in to avoid that eventuality.

He said with a smile: “It’s not often that I do pick up any cards. I know this season, obviously, I’ve picked up two yellow cards. I thought they were both probably a little bit harsh, but then I’m going to say that, aren’t I?”