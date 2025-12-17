Is Newcastle v Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle host Fulham in a fascinating Carabao Cup quarter-final tie this evening, with the Magpies in need of a boost after a damaging derby defeat this weekend.

Eddie Howe’s men were beaten 1-0 by fierce rivals Sunderland, leaving them 12th in the Premier League after an inconsistent first few months of the season.

They’ll face Fulham as they look to reach the semi-finals of the competition they memorably won last year, and have form over Marco Silva’s side, having beaten them 2-1 in the top flight earlier this season.

But Fulham are just two points and one place behind Newcastle in the Premier League, setting up what should be a closely fought tie for a place in the final four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Newcastle v Fulham?

Newcastle host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 17 December at St James’ Park, with kick-off at 8.15pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX. Subscribers can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

The hosts will be without Dan Burn after the defender suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung against Sunderland, sustaining the gruesome injury in a 50/50 challenge that will see him absent for at least a month.

He joins existing injury absentees Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Sven Botman and Will Osula on the sidelines, but Yoane Wissa may make his first start for the club after substitute appearances in their last two top-flight games.

Fulham will be without Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon, who both have thigh injuries, while Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi are all unavailable as they are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez