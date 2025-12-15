Furious Bruno Guimaraes hits out at Newcastle performance in derby defeat: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes says he is angry after a ‘frustrating’ and ‘embarrasing’ performance from his team in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday.

The Magpies lost 1-0 at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland extended their unbeaten league game run against Newcastle to 10 matches.

Nick Woltemade’s unfortunate own goal was the only difference between the teams in terms of scoreline but the Black Cats created the better chances throughout the game and restricted Newcastle’s attacking capabilities.

So much so that the visitors managed just two shots on target and an xG of only 0.25.

"We didn't perform the way we can perform," Guimaraes told Sky Sports after the match ended. "It's frustrating, it makes me angry. Our performance was not there today - no shooting the ball, no crossing the ball, no passing.

"It's so frustrating for me to come here today but the fans are right to be annoyed because it's a tough one to accept.

"Everyone came here and knew exactly what it meant for the fans. The whole messaging in changing room was 'give it to the fans' and we didn't. It's so embarrassing.

"I'm very angry for the performance. We missed the consistency, which is not there, the mentality's not there."

open image in gallery ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe apologised for the defeat and in particular the lack of an attacking threat in the final third saying that his players were ‘off where we needed to be’.

"It's going to sting for a long time," Howe said. "Our performance was off of what we needed it to be. Not from a defensive perspective, we defended pretty well, but the one big moment went against us.

"Criticism comes with every defeat but with this one it'll be louder and stronger because of the importance of the game. That's why it hurts so much, I'm so disappointed for our supporters and sorry for the performance in terms of the lack of goalmouth action and clinical attacking which we've prided ourselves on in recent seasons.”

Sunderland’s Dan Ballard, who won the man of the match award, said: "It was't the prettiest game but we stuck in there, we fought hard and thoroughly deserved the win."