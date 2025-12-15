Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Gruesome Dan Burn injury revealed after spending night in hospital

Burn spent the night in hospital after reportedly fracturing his rib and damaging his lung

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 15 December 2025 13:08 EST
Burn collided with Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele
Burn collided with Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Newcastle’s Dan Burn suffered a “fractured rib and damaged lung” during the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland on Sunday, according to reports.

England international Burn spent the night in hospital after being taken there in an ambulance following his heavy collision with Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele during the first half at the Stadium of Light.

The defender attempted to play on but could not continue and both the Daily Mail and Sky Sports report that the 33-year-old could be out for a significant spell as a result of the injury.

Burn has been an ever-present for Newcastle this season
Burn has been an ever-present for Newcastle this season (Getty Images)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is set to give an update on Tuesday ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Fulham, as the holders continue their trophy defence.

But Howe could be left with only four fit first-team defenders as Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Emil Krafth are all sidelined, as well as goalkeeper Nick Pope.

"Unfortunate for us, we're losing players in one area of the pitch and our back line is stretched,” Howe said after Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat.

“We've got a number of absentees and so to lose another one in the colossal presence that Dan is, was a big one today. I don't know quite how serious it is. It looks like a rib problem.

“He's gone to hospital to get them checked. But that was a big blow for us because Dan's been an ever-present player.”

