Preston fume as Milutin Osmajic handed nine-match ban for alleged racist abuse

Preston have said they are "extremely disappointed" by the Football Association's decision to ban Milutin Osmajic for nine matches for allegedly making racist comments to Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri.

Mejbril alleged Montenegro forward Osmajic, 26, made the comments during last season's Sky Bet Championship derby clash between the two Lancashire sides at Deepdale in February, which ended 0-0.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission found the allegations to be proven after Osmajic was charged with an "aggravated" breach of their rules over conduct, while the player denied the charges.

A Preston statement read: "Preston North End are extremely disappointed at the decision made by an independent regulatory commission to sanction Milutin Osmajic and impose a nine-match suspension, following an incident which took place in a league fixture against Burnley on February 2025.

"We note that the outcome was determined on the 'Balance of Probabilities' rather than one that is 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt'.

"We also note that the FA determined that this decision offers no moral judgement, was not premeditated nor any comment about his general character.

"Milutin has always pleaded his innocence of the charge and continues to do so. We continue to be fully supportive of our player.

"We are proud of our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policies and practices, and we reaffirm our opposition to all forms of discrimination."

Osmajic, signed by Preston from Cadiz in September 2023, has scored four goals in 11 league appearances for Preston this season.

He has also been fined £21,000 and ordered to attend an education course.

open image in gallery Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley alleged he was racially abused by Milutin Osmajic ( Getty Images )

The FA statement said: "An independent regulatory commission has sanctioned Preston North End FC's Milutin Osmajic for a proven breach of FA Rule E3.

"It was alleged that the forward had breached FA Rule E3.1 by acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words towards a Burnley FC player during their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 15 February.

"It was also alleged that this matter constitutes an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as the words included a reference - whether express or implied - to colour and/or race.

"Milutin Osmajic denied the charge against him, which the regulatory commission found to be proven, and it has imposed an immediate nine-match suspension, £21,000 fine and mandatory education course.

"The regulatory commission's written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course."

