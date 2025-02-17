FA looks into allegation of racism towards Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Association is looking into Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri’s allegation of racist abuse against Preston forward Milutin Osmajic during Saturday’s goalless Championship draw.

The stalemate at Deepdale was overshadowed by a second-half incident where a heated exchange between Osmajic and Mejbri left ex-Manchester United youth-team product Mejbri incensed.

Mejbri spoke to referee Andrew Kitchen before he carried on until being replaced in the 71st minute. The FA is aware of the incident and is looking into it ahead of a potential investigation being started, the PA news agency understands.

Tunisia international Mejbri later posted on his social media channels that he would “always call out racism”, but Preston released a statement which denied Osmajic had used racist language.

“I will not be silent about what happened,” Mejbri said on X and Instagram.

“I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

“I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”

A Preston statement on Saturday read: “Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajic during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

“Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.

“The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.

“In the meantime, the club feel it is unjust and inappropriate to post social media comments presuming guilt until there is the opportunity for a full investigation to take place.

“Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however Milutin Osmajic categorically denies the allegations made against him today. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Mejbri spoke with Clarets boss Scott Parker following the incident and Burnley have vowed to support their player.

He explained to me what was said and at that moment, we just wanted to work out how he was and where he was in his head space. It will go down to due process now Scott Parker on Hannibal Mejbri

“During the second half, Hannibal made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment who has registered the complaint. The club would like to thank the officials for their professional handling of the incident,” a Burnley club statement read.

“The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal and there will be no further comment made until the investigation has been completed.”

Burnley boss Parker said in his post-match press conference: “Something inappropriate was said to Hannibal which he reported. You could clearly see he was very distressed.

“He explained to me what was said and at that moment we just wanted to work out how he was and where he was in his head space. It will go down to due process now.”

On the incident, Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “It looks like there’s some allegation that (Osmajic) has said something.

“At the moment, it’s ‘he said, she said’. It looked like the referee handled it well in terms of the procedures and what’s meant to happen. I don’t know what the cause of it was but I think the referee handled it well.”

Burnley travel back to Preston on March 1 for an FA Cup fifth-round tie.