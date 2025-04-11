Mikel Arteta details quality that makes Bukayo Saka irreplaceable for Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta says winger Bukayo Saka offers Arsenal something "no other player can provide".

The England international won both free-kicks which Declan Rice converted in the Gunners' 3-0 Champions League dismantling of Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Hale End academy product, who was playing his third match after returning from a hamstring injury which kept him out since December, was substituted at the Emirates but will be available for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford, according to head coach Arteta.

"He's very important, he gives us a level of threat, connection and unpredictability that at the moment no other player can provide us," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"He has the power to lift the stadium, which is incredible because shifting the energy in the stadium is something which is very hard to do and when a player can do that it's a great addition and quality to have.

"With Declan and Bukayo they are both fit, it was just a matter of them being kicked and they have recovered well."

Arsenal travel to Madrid for the return leg on Wednesday with a great chance of advancing into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

The memories of Tuesday's win will live long in the club's memory according to their manager, who also talked up the difficulty of his side protecting their aggregate lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka was key in Arsenal’s famous Champions League night ( Getty Images )

"It's probably the one (game) they will talk about the most but at the end it's another game for us and there's still a lot to do," Arteta added. "It's great for us as a team to build this connection and this history together.

"Nights like we had the other day will be remembered for many years and they are the kind of nights that give you belief and purpose to the competition.

"We have to be focused on what we can do (in the second leg) and what we can control when the time comes because we know what to expect and we have to earn it."

In the Premier League, Arsenal remain 11 points off leaders Liverpool going into Saturday's London derby with Brentford.

"It's going to be a very difficult game. When you look at what they have done, it's incredible, remarkable and a beautiful story," Arteta said of Thomas Frank's Bees.

"They are organised in the way they play so big credit to them and it will be a tough test for us.

"I have a lot of admiration for him (Frank), he's at a football club who shares the ambition and it's a team we can learn a lot from because they're very clever in my opinion."

PA