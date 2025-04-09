Breaking down Declan Rice’s ’magical’ free-kicks against Real Madrid: ‘What are the odds?’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Declan Rice scored the first direct free-kick of his professional career to give Arsenal the lead in their historic victory over Real Madrid. Then, 12 minutes later, he did it again.

Both free-kicks in the 3-0 win were of the highest quality, too, as the England midfielder first bent a sublime strike around Real Madrid’s wall before thundering an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois’ goal to leave Martin Odegaard standing with his hands on his head and the Emirates losing its collective mind.

open image in gallery Rice scored two free kicks of the highest quality ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

“What are the odds?” Mikel Arteta asked, and quite. Rice had gone 338 appearances in his career without scoring a free-kick, only to become the first player in Champions League history to score two in the same knockout game - as well as only the fifth overall, joining Rivaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal had also gone almost four years without scoring directly from a free-kick, since Odegaard’s against Burnley in September 2021, a fact that Arteta revealed made Rice even more determined to step up when Bukayo Saka was fouled on the edge of the box. Saka played his part, too, convincing Rice to take a shot when set-piece coach Nicolas Jover was asking for the cross.

“It's been in the locker, but I've hit the wall too many times or it's gone over the bar,” Rice explained to Amazon Prime Video. “Originally we were going to cross it and then I've just seen the wall and the goalkeeper's position. So I thought just go for it. And Bukayo [Saka] said to just feel it.

“The second one I had the confidence. I hit it. It's not going to hit me now because there's another leg to go. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm over the moon. But in a few years time this will really hit me that what I've done tonight was really special.”

Rice admitting that he noticed the position of the Real Madrid wall and Courtois before shooting was revealing. From the angles behind the ball, there didn’t look to be an obvious gap: but it was a small wall, made up of just four players and with Fede Valverde (who is hardly a towering presence) on the outside, where he should have been positioned to be in line with the near post.

open image in gallery Rice bends his first free kick around the Real Madrid wall ( Getty Images )

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry noticed it too. “I love Thibaut Courtois, but if you have two men on the ball, you can’t have a wall of four people,” Henry said on CBS. “The position of the wall is questionable, especially when you have two men on the ball, you cannot have only four players there because that ball is easy to bend around. But for Declan Rice to realise it, that’s outstanding.”

Rice had only shot from a handful of free-kicks since joining Arsenal, with Odegaard or Saka tending to take duties since he has been at the club, but another element of this to mention is that it’s only been a year or so since he’s been taking set-pieces at all. In Rice’s first few months at Arsenal, he was sent into the box on free-kicks and corners because of his height and physicality.

Yet the midfielder is an excellent ball-striker and Rice’s excellent inswinging corner delivery from the left was only discovered during Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in Dubai last February when set-piece coach Nicolas Jover wanted a “switch-up”. It led to a flurry of assists in the second half of last season, where Rice’s technique from the dead-ball was evident.

open image in gallery Rice has gone from set-piece target to set-piece taker due to his quality ball-striking ( Getty Images )

But it’s fair to say no one saw this coming as Rice and Saka stood over the first of Arsenal’s free-kicks against Madrid. From such positions, many players try to beat the goalkeeper by going over the wall, attempting to quickly get the ball up and down with top spin only to blast over the crossbar, but Rice set his shot a good three or four yards outside of the post and bent it back, generating a huge amount of power and spin while also keeping it fairly low.

The second was unstoppable. “You can put 10 goalkeepers there, they will never save it,” Henry said. Here, the wall was taken out of the equation completely, with Rice targeting the side of Courtois but thumping the ball into the top corner with incredible pace and a little more side spin.

open image in gallery Rice finds the top corner with an unstoppable shot ( Getty Images )

There was also a little trick Arsenal used in the wall with Gabriel Martinelli, Jakub Kiwior and Mikel Merino standing in the position where Rice would eventually aim, only to split and wheel around the Real Madrid wall at the last moment. Though, given the sheer quality of Rice’s strike, it may have made little difference.

“This night was all about two factors; one is the atmosphere that we created 15 minutes before kick-off with something I haven’t seen before,” Arteta beamed afterwards. “And then the magic, the individual moments that decide all matches. And the first two goals from Declan sums up the night.”

Which free-kick was better?

