Declan Rice has revealed that a key message from Bukayo Saka inspired his free-kick heroics in Arsenal’s remarkable 3-0 win against Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s side seized control of the Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium, with Rice striking twice from dead-ball situations in a second-half dismantling of the competition giants.

The midfielder had never previously scored directly from a free-kick at senior level, but produced two magical moments to set his side on course before Mikel Merino added a third late on.

open image in gallery Declan Rice scored twice in the first leg ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Rice revealed after the conclusion of the first leg that he had not initially been planning to shoot from the first free-kick, instead eyeing up a cross under the instruction of captain Martin Odegaard and set-piece coach Nicolas Jover.

But having seen a gap alongside the Real Madrid wall, and with the words of his teammate Saka in his ears, Rice bent his strike past Thibaut Courtois at the near post to give Arsenal the lead.

“It's been in the locker, but I've hit the wall too many times or it's gone over the bar,” Rice explained to Amazon Prime Video. “Originally we were going to cross it and then I've just seen the wall and the goalkeeper's position. So I thought just go for it. And Bukayo [Saka] said to just feel it.

“The second one I had the confidence. I hit it. It's not going to hit me now because there's another leg to go. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm over the moon. But in a few years time this will really hit me that what I've done tonight was really special.”

open image in gallery Declan Rice produced two outstanding bits of skill ( Getty Images )

Saka produced another standout individual performance having battled back from a hamstring injury to bolster Arteta’s options ahead of the two-legged tie. And while Arsenal head to the Bernabeu next week with a strong advantage, Rice knows the job is only half done.

Rice said of Saka: “Look, to come back in the time he has done is unbelievable. He's a top guy.

“We need to be ready for next week. The Bernabeu, with what it's like to play there, we need to be ready.”