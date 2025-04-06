Bukayo Saka ‘in a better place’ as Arsenal consider Real Madrid start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka is in a “much better place” with the winger in contention to make his first start since before Christmas against Real Madrid.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Everton brought the England international’s second substitute appearance since coming back from three months out with a hamstring injury.

His return is particularly timely with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at home on Tuesday and Arteta has to judge whether he now has enough minutes in his legs to start against the LaLiga side.

“He’s in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up,” said the Gunners boss.

“He played 30 minutes (against Fulham in midweek) and he’s played 49 (at Goodison, including stoppage time) and after that he will be in a much better place.”

A more difficult decision may be who to partner with William Saliba in central defence with Gabriel’s season ended prematurely by injury.

Jakub Kiwior was handed the role against Everton but Real forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are likely to pose significantly more problems than Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Arteta has the option of switching Ben White, who made his first Premier League start since November at Goodison, into the middle and bringing Jurrien Timber in at right-back, having rested him due to a minor fitness concern.

“We have alternatives there. We had players that hadn’t played together (at Everton), so that cohesion hasn’t been there,” he added.

“Ben especially hasn’t played at all almost this season, so it’s good that they have the minutes and that understanding.

“We will assess what are the best options for that back line.”

Midfielder Mikel Merino, who has recently been deployed as an emergency striker, is likely to be fit after a clash of heads left him with a significant head wound.

“He’s fine. He had a cut, so he was bleeding quite a lot in the first half,” said Arteta.

Leandro Trossard will be hoping to keep his place after his first league goal since January.

“I’m very excited, it’s a big game for us,” he told arsenal.com.

“Everyone is up for it, not just us as players but the fans as well. I think, and I hope, the atmosphere will be electric because that’s what we need.

“We know how they are – they have the most Champions League wins in history, so we know what we’re up against.

“I hope the atmosphere will be electric because we’re going to need it. The first game is at home, so hopefully we can have an advantage there.

“If they are electric, that gives us adrenaline and that’s what we need.”