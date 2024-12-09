West Ham to show support for Michail Antonio ahead of Wolves clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

West Ham’s squad will warm up in Michail Antonio shirts on Monday night to show support for their stricken team-mate.

Hammers striker Antonio remains in hospital following the serious road accident he was involved in on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old Jamaica international underwent surgery on a lower-limb fracture on Sunday and will continue to receive hospital care over the coming days.

Ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolves at the London Stadium, the players will warm-up in special ‘Antonio 9’ shirts, as well as walking out in tops bearing his name.

West Ham say the shirts will be signed and auctioned off with proceeds going to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK.

The Hammers said: “Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident.”

Antonio is nearing a decade at the east London club after joining from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015.

The versatile 34-year-old was called up by England in 2016 and 2017 but did not make an appearance under Sam Allardyce or Gareth Southgate, allowing him to make his Jamaica debut in 2021.

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady said on Monday that Antonio was “recovering well”.

Speaking in the House of Lords, she said: “It was a real shock to me on Saturday when I received a call from the police about his car accident, but I am pleased to report that he has had an operation and is recovering well.

“And I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the NHS staff, all of the emergency services including the air ambulance and firefighters who cut him free from his car.”