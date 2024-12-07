West Ham’s Michail Antonio involved in traffic accident
The Hammers forward was taken to hospital after the collision
Michail Antonio has been involved in a serious car accident, his club West Ham have confirmed.
A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course.”
More to follow...
