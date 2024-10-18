Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a positive update on Martin Odegaard’s return from an ankle injury and said the captain could be available next week if the final steps of his rehabilitation go to plan.

Odegaard has been sidelined since last month after suffering an ankle injury while in action for Norway, missing Arsenal’s last seven matches in all competitions.

The 25-year-old will remain out ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League but Arteta said he could be back after that, with Arsenal hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday and Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday.

"He is not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story,” Arteta said.

“He needs to clear some markers. Next week will be crucial to understand how close he is."

More follows