Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Martin Odegaard injury latest as Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal captain

Odegaard has missed Arsenal’s last seven games but he could be returning soon

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 18 October 2024 05:19 EDT
Comments
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a positive update on Martin Odegaard’s return from an ankle injury and said the captain could be available next week if the final steps of his rehabilitation go to plan.

Odegaard has been sidelined since last month after suffering an ankle injury while in action for Norway, missing Arsenal’s last seven matches in all competitions.

The 25-year-old will remain out ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League but Arteta said he could be back after that, with Arsenal hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday and Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday.

"He is not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story,” Arteta said.

“He needs to clear some markers. Next week will be crucial to understand how close he is."

Recommended

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in