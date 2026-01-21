Marseille v Liverpool live: Ekitike goal ruled out as Reds seek win in crunch Champions League clash
Arne Slot’s Liverpool travel to the in-form Ligue 1 side hoping to regain an all-important place in the top eight of the Champions League league phase
Liverpool face Olympique Marseille in the penultimate round of fixtures in the Champions League league phase tonight, with the Reds looking to climb into the top eight with a win at the Stade Velodrome.
Arne Slot’s side started the week in ninth in the league phase table, before dropping to 11th following Tuesday night’s matches, but still just one point out of an automatic qualification top-eight spot.
But while the Reds are unbeaten in 11 matches, the performances have been far from convincing, and the pressure is on Slot to turn things around at Anfield with the club still in the fight in Europe and the FA Cup.
However, they face an in-form Marseille side in their penultimate game, with the French club looking to move level on points with the Reds ahead of a match against Club Brugge in the final round of fixtures.
Follow all the latest updates from the Stade Velodrome below:
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
29 mins
Kondogbia gets very lucky as he tries a silly flick in his own half and almost gives Liverpool a 3-v-2 in attack, but the defender does well to dive in and take it away from Szoboszlai.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
27 mins
CHANCE!
Marseille win a free-kick midway into the Liverpool half. It’s swung in and falls kindly for Gouiri at the far post. He lines up the shot and rifles an effort that Alisson does well to parry away from danger.
DISALLOWED GOAL! Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
23 mins
DISALOWED GOAL! Liverpool thought they were ahead, but Ekitike is offside.
It’s was a lovely move too, with a little counter seeing Salah thread in a pass to Szoboszlai on the wing, before the Hungarian fizzed in a low cross that Ekitike tapped home.
Replays show he was quite far off, though it was a smart run from the youngster.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
22 mins
The hosts are just trying to keep possession to take the sting out of Liverpool’s attacking.
The Reds are happy to press high but this Marseille side are proving handy with the ball at their feet so far, even if it hasn’t clicked in attack yet.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
19 mins
CLOSE! Inches away from an opener in Marseille!
It’s all good work from Alexis Mac Allister, who is in the middle of some pinball on the edge of the Marseille area before he wriggles free and gets into the box, eventually firing a low effort just wide.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
18 mins
Better from Liverpool, as Ekitike’s header back across goal troubles the Marseille defence before Rulli clears against Medina for a Reds corner.
Salah’s ball in is cleared but the visitors come again, with Ekitike fizzing in a cross that has just a little too much on it for Salah to control.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
16 mins
Almost an opening for the visitors as Mac Allister finds Ekitike in the box, but the chances goes begging after the Argentine ends up losing it.
The visitors do well to prevent the counter though.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
13 mins
Both sides have settled in possession now, though it’s Marseille seeing more of the ball. They’ve already found space in between the lines on a number of occasions too.
However, Ekitike does brilliantly to hold up play and win a free-kick in his own half.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
10 mins
More possession for the hosts, with Greenwood fizzing in a cross that is cleared before Gravenberch fouls Murillo.
Marseille are enjoying plenty of the ball and they almost fashion a chance as Pavard is close to getting on the end of a teasing ball into the box, which Alisson did well to pounce on.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
7 mins
Clever goalkeeping from Alisson as he’s out of his area quickly to sweep away danger.
The hosts enjoy their first period of sustained possession, ending as Pavard is flagged offside as the visitors hold a great defensive line.
