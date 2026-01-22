Liverpool player ratings vs Marseille: Salah struggles as Szoboszlai stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool breezed past Marseille with a 3-0 victory at the Orange Velodrome in the Champions League, firing the Reds into the top eight of this season’s league phase.

With Mohamed Salah making his much-anticipated return to the starting XI after coming back from the Afcon, an audacious free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock for Liverpool on the stroke of half-time.

Jeremie Frimpong forced Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to deflect the ball into his own net after 72 minutes before substitute Cody Gakpo managed to add a third in what turned out to be a memorable European night for Arne Slot’s side.

The last time the French side beat Liverpool was just shy of 20 years ago in 2007, and they didn’t pose any threat to changing that statistic. Liverpool have now extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games and Slot will be hoping that his team will be able to maintain the same composure when they travel to Bournemouth this weekend.

Here are The Independent’s player ratings for Liverpool’s win over Marseille:

Alisson – 8

Kept a clean sheet. He looked in control, commanding his area and comfortably claiming crosses, it was business as usual for the Brazilian veteran. He only had to make one real save from Amine Gouiri in the first half. The Liverpool shot-stoppper may not quite be in his prime anymore but he still looks as safe a pair of hands as almost any keeper in world football. He also made a great save from a Mason Greenwood shot where the ball was bouncing awkwardly in front of him and made another good stop from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang late on.

Jeremie Frimpong – 8

Effective and worked hard in both attacking and defensive positions, did well to get crosses in the box considering Marseille’s very wide shape. He could be shaping up to be one of Liverpool’s best signings this season. Frimpong was the key to Liverpool’s second goal which ultimately killed the game off, beating his man before Rulli parried the shot into his own net. He was everywhere constantly, not giving any Marseille player a moment’s rest, and dealt well with Igor Paixao who came on for Hamed Traore for the hosts.

open image in gallery Jeremie Frimpong impressed in defence and attack ( REUTERS )

Joe Gomez – 7

Missed a header but it wouldn’t have counted anyway so that first career goal still eludes him. Worked well with Virgil van Dijk defensively in the first half, remained composed at the back and calmly dissolved many Marseille attacking chances. The centre-back looked good, especially given Ibrahima Konate has been starting ahead of him for a while now, and could be a more regular partner for Van Dijk moving forward.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Didn’t have much to do in the first half but dealt with Timothy Weah well and produced a typically ice-cool performance. He played his usual lofted passes into midfield, particularly to Dominik Szoboszlai and prevented a good chance with a very timely interception of Weah’s low driven shot in the 66th minute for Marseille.

Milos Kerkez – 8

It could’ve easily been a hard night for Kerkez to deal with Mason Greenwood down the left flank, but he stood his ground well against the Marseille talisman, although he lacked some quality in his own delivery at times. He undoubtedly could’ve been the best player on the pitch tonight if he’d had more quality in the final third but a classy defensive display from the left-back overall.

open image in gallery Milos Kerkez limited Mason Greenwood well ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Tracked back well, didn’t have too much of the ball but made the Liverpool midfield tick. It was the Dutchman who won the free-kick in a dangerous position on the stroke of half-time which resulted in the goal. He played well given he wasn’t playing in his usual box-to-box role, getting an assist for Cody Gakpo in 92nd minute.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Came so close to scoring after just 20 minutes, played well throughout and contributed to some fluid attacking play. Although he’s not as effective as he once was for the Reds, his and Gravenberch’s understanding as a deep two in midfield showed. He linked up nicely with the forwards in the second half and was still kicks-tarting attacks all the way to the very end of the match.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 9

Produced silky touches and still contributed defensively despite playing in behind Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah as one of the twin 10s alongside Florian Wirtz. He made great runs and linked up well with Van Dijk, plus scored an audacious free-kick on his 100th start for the club, which was perfectly executed under the wall. You have to be a certain class of player to do that under those circumstances in the first of the two added minutes before half time. He then also played a huge part in the final goal, with a gorgeous touch to set Gravenberch away, who then assisted Gakpo. It’s seven goals in all competitions this season for the Hungarian and he is well on his way to becoming a free-kick specialist.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai was hugely impressive against Marseille ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mohamed Salah – 6

His first game since returning from Afcon was nothing to shout about for the Egyptian on the whole, although he played a brilliant ball in behind to Ekitike at one point and nearly scored a wonderful flicked goal after jumping high in the air to get on the end of a ball in from the right. However, it ended up on the roof of the net. He didn’t have his signature killer instinct in front of goal, fluffing a chance in the 83rd minute after bizarrely shooting with outside of the boot from close range and other players look like more potent attacking forces for Liverpool currently. Still a case of dusting off the cobwebs at the moment for Salah.

Florian Wirtz – 6

Timid from the German, who lacked sharpness and his normal quick feet. Multiple attacking build-ups ended with him mistiming his first touch, and was set up multiple times by Ekitike, only to miss a decent chance. Despite looking sharper in second half, he didn’t have his signature class in front of goal in the final third.

Hugo Ekitike – 7

So unlucky, hit the post with a lovely side-footed effort, posed a major offensive threat like he usually does, won multiple fouls and nearly broke the deadlock after 23 minutes when he finished smartly but the goal was ruled out for offside. He showed desire to get in behind, fed clever passes into the likes of Wirtz in 48th minute, who failed to get his shot off in time, and could’ve very easily got an assist or two. He did practically everything but get his goal at the Orange Velodrome.

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike was unlucky not to score ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Curtis Jones for Wirtz, 79 – 6

Didn’t see too much of the ball but put some good runs in behind to stretch a lethargic Marseille side and helped his team see the game out.

Cody Gakpo for Ekitike, 79 – 7

Almost made a quick impact as he played a lovely weighted pass into Salah which could’ve wrapped up a demolition job in 83rd minute. However he wrapped up it himself with a tidy finish, opening up his body to slot home in injury-time.