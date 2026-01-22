Thursday’s briefing: Champions League trio cash in, as another offers cash back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool and Newcastle enjoyed convincing Champions League wins while Chelsea also ground out a victory to give England five representatives in the competition’s top eight with one round of league phase fixtures remaining. Meanwhile Manchester City, who have slipped down to 11th in the standings after their shock loss at Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday, have offered to refund the tickets of the fans who made the trek to watch them in Arctic Circle.

Quiet return for Mohamed Salah in Liverpool win

Dominik Szoboszlai stole the spotlight from the returning Mohamed Salah as Liverpool beat Marseille 3-0 to move within sight of a last-16 place.

While all eyes were on the Egypt international it was his close friend who surprised the hosts with a clever free-kick under the wall in first-half added time at the Stade Velodrome.

Jeremie Frimpong’s second-half cross deflected in off goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to give Arne Slot’s side breathing space before Cody Gakpo rounded off the scoring.

Magpies triumph with Yoane Wissa among goalscorers

Yoane Wissa scored his first Champions League goal as Newcastle also won 3-0 against PSV Eindhoven at St James’ Park.

Wissa, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes all pounced on errors from the runaway Eredivisie leaders to ease their side to victory.

Moises Caicedo scored a late winner as Chelsea edged to a nervy 1-0 win over Pafos at Stamford Bridge in Liam Rosenior’s first European match in charge.

Travelling Manchester City fans to be refunded by players

Manchester City’s players will refund supporters who travelled to Norway for their dismal 3-1 loss to minnows Bodo/Glimt.

A statement from the captains group of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland read: “Our supporters mean everything to us.

“We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted.

“Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodo is the least we can do.”

Success for England duo Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford

England captain Harry Kane scored two goals and missed a penalty as Bayern Munich secured a place in the knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kane netted twice in quick succession early in the second half, once from the penalty spot, but missed out on a hat-trick when he hit the woodwork from a second spot-kick. Bayern finished with 10 men at the Allianz Arena after Kim Min-jae was sent off.

Another England forward, Marcus Rashford, made a big impact off the bench as Barcelona survived a scare to win 4-2 at Slavia Prague.

A Fermin Lopez double put Barca ahead after Vasil Kusej’s early opener but they were pegged back by a Robert Lewandowski own goal.

Dani Olmo restored Barca’s lead and Rashford teed up Lewandowski for a fourth.

Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to quit Selhurst Park

France forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave the club, according to reports.

The 28-year-old still has 18 months left on his current deal at Selhurst Park.

Palace declined to comment when contacted by the Press Association.

What’s on today?

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Rangers are all in action in the Europa League.