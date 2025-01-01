Marcus Rashford responds to ‘ridiculous’ speculation over Manchester United future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marcus Rashford has described the latest speculation concerning his future at Manchester United as “ridiculous”.

A report claimed the United striker had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from Old Trafford.

This comes after the 27-year-old said in an interview last month he was ready “for a new challenge” after falling out of favour under new boss Ruben Amorim.

But Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, wrote on Instagram: “Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”

Rashford was omitted from four successive matchday squads last month, starting with the derby against Manchester City, before being an unused substitute for Monday’s defeat by Newcastle.

Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult season (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

He has struggled for form in what has been a difficult campaign for United, scoring just four times in the Premier League.

Amorim insisted after the Newcastle defeat that he was not attempting to make a point by leaving Rashford unused despite his side failing to register in the 2-0 loss.

“I think about the team,” the Portuguese manager explained. “You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

“And you can feel it - I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game.”