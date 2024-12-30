Ruben Amorim ‘not making a point’ by leaving Marcus Rashford on bench

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim deflected questions about Marcus Rashford after leaving him on the bench on his return to the Manchester United matchday squad in Monday night’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Rashford was named in a squad for the first time since December 12, having missed four games, but did not get off the bench, even as a poor United side struggled to find ways to threaten Martin Dubravka’s goal after falling behind to early strikes from Alexander Isak and Joelinton.

When Amorim first dropped Rashford, for the Manchester derby win over City on December 15, he had insisted he wanted to see more from the 27-year-old and appeared to question his professionalism, and Rashford subsequently gave an interview saying he was “ready for a new challenge”.

With Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte suspended on Monday night, Rashford returned among the substitutes but was not called upon.

That was despite Joshua Zirkzee, who started in Rashford’s preferred position on the left side of attack, being hooked barely half-an- hour into the game in favour of Kobbie Mainoo to ironic cheers from the Old Trafford crowd.

Asked about his decision not to use Rashford, Amorim said: “I think about the team. You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

“And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game.”

Prior to the game, Amorim had told Sky Sports the decision to recall Rashford to the squad was down to “selection”.

“We have lots of players outside and so he’s in,” he said. “Like I said, every week I choose my players. He was there to be chosen and this time he is here.”