Marc Guehi displays second religious message on rainbow armband despite FA warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could face a Football Association rap after wearing another religious message on his rainbow captain’s armband.

The 24-year-old took to the field at Ipswich on Tuesday night with a message meaning ‘Jesus loves you’ on his rainbow-coloured armband.

It comes just three days after the defender’s armband bore the message ‘I love Jesus’ during their match against Newcastle, prompting the FA to contact Guehi and Palace.

The PA news agency understands both player and club were given a formal reminder of its rules, that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment, of any religious message is prohibited under Rule A4 of the governing body’s regulations.

But Guehi, who has spoken in the past about his devout religious beliefs, appears to have doubled down on the gesture.

The FA has so far declined to comment on whether any repeat by Guehi could lead to a charge.

The armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s ‘Rainbow Laces’ campaign which runs from November 29 to December 5 to show support for people in the LGBTQ+ community across football and beyond.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who also caused controversy by opting not to wear the rainbow armband against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, once again wore a regular armband.

His club issued a statement on Monday saying he chose not to wear the rainbow armband due to his religious beliefs.