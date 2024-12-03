Marc Guehi could face FA charge over three-word message penned on rainbow armband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could face a charge from the Football Association after wearing the captain’s rainbow armband bearing the message “I love Jesus” in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Premier League captains were asked to wear the multicoloured armband this weekend as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign, an initiative which aims to show support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport. However, Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy, a practicing Muslim, chose not to wear the armband for religious reasons, while Guehi decided to wear it with a penned statement written on the fabric.

Guehi, who scored an own goal in the match at Selhurst Park, is the son of a church minister. “I’ve grown up loving God and when I have had the chance I still go to church with my family, and my faith is definitely a big part of my life,” he told The Athletic in an interview in 2021. “Faith is everything that I’m involved with, really; even in football, where I’m trying to be a role model and show God’s graciousness and God’s glory through my life.”

The Football Association’s rulebook allows “initiative slogans/emblems” such as Rainbow Laces, but prohibits “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.” It adds that captains must “wear an armband which is simple and conforms to the requirements ... relating to slogans, statements, images and advertising”.

The global game’s lawmaker, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), also states: “Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

In 2018, the FA fined Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for “wearing a political message” after he pinned a yellow ribbon to his jacket during a Premier League match in support of Catalonian pro-independence politicians arrested by Spanish police.