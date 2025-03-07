Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal will not be giving up in their pursuit of the Premier League title despite coming into this weekend’s fixtures 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Overturning that deficit seems like a mammoth task, and to do so, the Gunners will need a perfect record from the rest of their fixtures to have any chance of springing, what would be, one of the most surprising comebacks in football history.

More realistically, they’ll fight until the end of the season and try to keep the pressure on the Reds before coming up short.

Still, they’re in a better predicament than Manchester United who host Arsenal in Sunday’s headline top-flight match (4.30pm, live on Sky Sports).

Ruben Amorim’s side have won just one of their last four league games, a 3-2 victory over Ipswich last time out, and are slumped 14th in the table with no signs of improvement.

The forward line is underperforming and Bruno Fernandes is keeping the ship afloat with some stellar performances from the middle of the pitch.

As such football betting sites are favouring Arsenal as the 4/5 favourites to win the game despite it being played at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Arsenal betting preview: Gunners to prevail in tight contest

One of the few positive things Manchester United fans can take out of this season is how their team has performed against their historic rivals.

They won away at Manchester City, secured two solid 2-2 draws with Everton and Liverpool in the league and defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup third round via a penalty shootout after Diogo Dalot was shown a red card.

The point is that Amorim’s team tends to play better on the counter-attack against the better sides, and this is probably how Sunday’s match will play out.

Despite strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund underperforming, United have scored in their last three games and will create chances against the Gunners.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in fine touch. They put seven goals past PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League last-16 first leg during the week with Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino - who will probably make up the forward line at Old Trafford - all on the scoresheet.

Indeed, you can get Trossard at 5/2 and Nwaneri at 29/10 to score anytime on betting sites which points to goals being expected.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win & BTTS - 10/3 BetVictor

Odegaard to inspire Gunners again

During the week Martin Odegaard ended his run of five games without a goal when he netted twice against PSV in the Champions League.

It was a resurgence in form for Arsenal’s captain who has struggled to reach the heights he achieved last year. With the season quickly coming to its conclusion Odegaard can end it on a high and build a bit of momentum as the Gunners continue to challenge for the titles in England and Europe.

Betting apps are offering 4/1 on the Arsenal captain to score at anytime making him one of the more exciting picks but we’re playing it safer as Odegaard’s role in central midfield will encompass organising the Gunners’ new look forward line into a cohesive unit.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction 2: Odegaard to score or assist - 7/4 William Hill

