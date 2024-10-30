Manchester United vs Leicester betting tips

Manchester United begin life after Erik ten Hag on Wednesday when they take on Leicester City in the EFL Cup, with former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy taking temporary charge for the first time (7:45pm, Sky Sports+).

The Dutchman replaces his compatriot who was sacked on Monday, ending a two-year tenure, with United 14th in the Premier League table, with just three wins from their opening nine matches.

By the time the game kicks off their search for a new manager could already be over with the United board already in talks with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim about becoming the seventh manager since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down in 2013.

Van Nistelrooy faces selection choices in his first game, not just because of where the tournament might rank in order of priority but also because of yet more injury concerns.

After playing as a number 10 against Fenerbache on Thursday, Noussair Mazraoui returned to his more favoured position of full-back against West Ham at the weekend before he limped off with a knee injury.

Mazraoui joined defenders Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire on the sidelines along with Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Mason Mount and Antony.

United go into the game with just one win from their last eight games and confidence is not high in the camp, so Van Nistelrooy could see this game as an opportunity to try and give the players a boost before the weekend’s visit of Chelsea.

They earned their place in the last 16 with a 7-0 win over League One side Barnsley, which saw two goals each for Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen, while Antony scored the other from the penalty spot.

That is their only cup win so far, with three draws from three in the Europa League leaving them 21st in the table.

Despite their struggles and the inevitable departure of Ten Hag, betting sites are bullish over United’s prospects to advance to the next round in Van Nistelrooy’s first game.

Odds of 4/11 are available on the hosts to defeat the Foxes, although you can get a massive 31/4 for Leicester to increase the gloom at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Leicester predictions: Look out for Rashford impact in a United win

Leicester will be hoping that the change in the United dugout doesn’t result in a change in fortunes for the home side, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat against their East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest last Friday.

For Foxes boss Steve Cooper it was a night to forget against his former club, having previously guided Forest back to the Premier League in 2022 only to be dismissed the following season.

He has had a tough start to life at Leicester after taking just nine points from their opening nine games back in the Premier League. Cooper’s men did record successive wins against Bournemouth and Southampton before Friday’s defeat.

In this the EFL Cup, they have faced two League Two opponents so far. First up was Tranmere in the second round, in a repeat of the 2000 League Cup final and they ran out 4-0 winners before beating Walsall on penalties following a goalless draw.

That game is the only game Leicester have failed to score in so far, with an impressive 17 from their 11 games.

One of United’s biggest problems this season has been scoring goals and they’ve managed 21 in 13 games but seven came in one match against League One opposition.

We expect them to look more dangerous on Wednesday with Van Nistelrooy in the dugout because his frustration at times was evident and there are certainly some players who could thrive from a change at the top.

Marcus Rashford is one who may thrive under new management and a more attacking formation. He showed earlier in the season when he scored four goals in two games the levels we know he can play at.

If Ten Hag was still in charge, we would be going for a score draw after 90 minutes, but with the change we are expecting an improvement from the Red Devils and backing them for the win.

Bet365 are one of the best football betting sites and have a boost that catches our eye for over two goals, a United victory inside 90 minutes and for Rashford to register two or more shots on target.

Manchester United vs Leicester prediction: Over two goals, United to win and Rashford to have over 1.5 shots on target - 13/4 Bet365

