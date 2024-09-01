Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain ( Getty Images )

Manchester United are hosting old rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the biggest clash of the Premier League season so far.

Erik ten Hag’s side fell to a bruising defeat to Brighton last week, losing 2-1 in the final minutes after a display that was disappointing overall and raised some questions over the manager. And many will be watching with a keen eye to see how the Dutchman fares against an old adversary in Arne Slot.

The former Feyenoord manager has enjoyed a straightforward start to life at Anfield, winning both his matches in charge without conceding a goal, though this could be his first tough test as he takes charge of his first league derby. Liverpool are looking to remind fans and pundits alike that they should be classed as title challengers this season, while United are desperate for a result that could define their start to the season.

Either way, it promises to be as fiery and entertaining as last season’s famous meetings. Follow all the action from Manchester United v Liverpool below.