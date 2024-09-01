Manchester United v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Garnacho, Rashford and Zirkzee start
Manchester United face rivals Liverpool as Erik ten Hag’s side look to bounce back from defeat at Brighton last week
Manchester United are hosting old rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the biggest clash of the Premier League season so far.
Erik ten Hag’s side fell to a bruising defeat to Brighton last week, losing 2-1 in the final minutes after a display that was disappointing overall and raised some questions over the manager. And many will be watching with a keen eye to see how the Dutchman fares against an old adversary in Arne Slot.
The former Feyenoord manager has enjoyed a straightforward start to life at Anfield, winning both his matches in charge without conceding a goal, though this could be his first tough test as he takes charge of his first league derby. Liverpool are looking to remind fans and pundits alike that they should be classed as title challengers this season, while United are desperate for a result that could define their start to the season.
Either way, it promises to be as fiery and entertaining as last season’s famous meetings. Follow all the action from Manchester United v Liverpool below.
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Arne Slot speaks to Sky Sports ahead of kick off
“We all understand that this is a special game in English football and we have tried to prepare in the best possible way,” the Liverpool manager says.
“United showed last season that in a cup final they could even beat Man City. You know how much quality is in this team and they have brought a couple of extra players in.
“On both games [this season in the Premier League] we were dominant and I would be surprised if that was the case today. There will be times today which will be difficult and I am curious how we react to that.”
Erik ten Hag hits out at Alan Shearer’s ‘stupid’ analysis of Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag has claimed criticism of Marcus Rashford was “stupid” analysis as he defended the forward for his performance in Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton.
Former England captain Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s record scorer, found fault with Rashford for being caught offside in Saturday’s loss at the American Express Stadium, while the United attacker is yet to register a shot on target this season.
Ten Hag substituted Rashford at Brighton but is adamant that did not mean he was disappointed with the 26-year-old.
Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte: ‘I will sacrifice and give everything’
Here’s what Manchester United’s new signing Manuel Ugarte said on signing for the club from PSG on deadline day:
“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player.
“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”
Virgil van Dijk enjoying life under new manager Arne Slot
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is enjoying life under Arne Slot and relishing his role of being the link between the new head coach and the rest of the squad.
The Netherlands international has had a key role to play in a summer of upheaval at Anfield after the departure of long-time manager Jurgen Klopp and his entire backroom staff.
However, the arrival of his compatriot has brought fresh ideas and the campaign has begun well with two victories.
“I’ve actually enjoyed it so far, I’m having fun,” he said. “Obviously with big changes happening this summer it was always going to be interesting how things would be but the feeling so far has been very good and I can definitely speak for the rest of the team as well.
“I’ve mentioned to the boss as well in my first chat with him that whatever he needs, anything he has in his mind, I am there for him. We all want to achieve the maximum at the club that we can compete in and we have to be on the same page and that’s what I’ve mentioned to him.
“He knows that I’m behind him – that’s what a captain has to do anyway but I’ve really made sure that I am there for him.”
Arne Slot’s ominous Liverpool start hands Man United a unique challenge
Arne Slot faces Erik ten Hag in thos crunch Premier League clash, with the Manchester United boss insisting his compatriot has enjoyed ‘better waters’ to start life at one of the world’s biggest clubs.
Here’s our chief football writer Miguel Delaney’s preview:
The best coach in the world? Slot hands Man Utd a unique challenge
Manchester United v Liverpool
So Joshua Zirkzee leads the line for Erik ten Hag, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are preferred to Amad Diallo on the wings. The game has come too soon for new signing Manuel Ugarte from PSG, who was confirmed on deadline day.
No changes for Liverpool as Arne Slot sticks with the same players who have made a strong start to the Premier League season.
Manchester United v Liverpool team news
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Maguire, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, Wheatley, Collyer.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.
Manchester United v Liverpool
Line-ups will be confirmed in just a few minutes...
Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot were never friends – and they’re about to become enemies
They are not friends, according to Arne Slot. “Friends is someone you see a lot and go out with for dinner with,” said the Liverpool manager. Erik ten Hag does not belong in that category. Their relationship, Slot claimed, is as “good and normal as with other managers”. But a rivalry has been renewed; it may not be personal between them, but it tends to be between their clubs.
They have been at the two biggest teams in their native Netherlands; now they are at the two most successful ever in England. It was Ajax against Feyenoord. Now it Manchester United versus Liverpool.
Read Richard Jolly’s match preview:
Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot were never friends – and they’re about to become enemies
Manchester United v Liverpool: Predicted line-ups
Line-ups will drop here in about 20 minutes – here are two possible selections:
Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo; Zirkzee.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Grvenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.
