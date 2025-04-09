Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Trump tariffs live updates: President announces 90-day tariffs pause for some countries and 125% tariffs on China

President says he’s issuing a 90-day pause and ‘a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent’

Oliver O'Connell,Gustaf Kilander,Joe Sommerlad
Wednesday 09 April 2025 14:24 EDT
Comments
Donald Trump mocks world leaders as he claims they are begging for deals on tariffs

President Donald Trump has announced that he’s pausing his high tariffs on a large number of countries for 90 days, even as he raised the levies on China.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was issuing a 90-day pause and “a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent.”

He also said that he’s raising the tariffs on China to 125 percent, “based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”

The president said the measures were “effective immediately.”

This comes after Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on some of America’s biggest global trading partners went into effect, and after China responded to a huge 104 percent levy by introducing an 84 percent retaliatory levy on U.S. imports in return.

Earlier, the president urged the public to stay calm.

“BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well,” he wrote in a previous post on Truth Social. “The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!”

Last night, the president delivered a marathon address at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising gala in Washington at which he likewise attempted to reassure GOP lawmakers and donors that his tariff strategy had already left fellow world leaders “kissing my a**” as they seek exemptions.

Recommended

WATCH: White House Press Secretary makes bold claim 90-day pause was always Trump's plan

White House Press Secretary makes bold claim 90-day pause was always Trump's plan
Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 19:15

WATCH: Trump administration announces 90-day tariff pause but hits China with 125% levy

Trump administration announces 90-day tariff pause but hits China with 125% levy
Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 19:08

Stock markets soar to near-record gains after Trump announces pause on most of his tariff plan

Mike Bedigan writes:

Stock markets have soared to near-record gains after Donald Trump announced a pause on most of his sweeping global tariffs.

The president announced this decision in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon, saying that a pause of 90 days would be implemented immediately.

Read more:

Stock markets soar to near-record gains after Trump announces tariff plan

The president announced this decision in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon
Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 19:05

Trump dramatically changes course on tariffs with 90-day pause while hiking duties on China to 125%

John Bowden writes:

President Donald Trump changed course again on Wednesday and announced a 90-day pause of his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs while hiking other duties on China to 125 percent.

The president’s decision followed several days of sharp losses on the stock market. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that his reversal was a result of what White House officials have claimed are dozens of foreign nations reaching out with the intention of re-negotiating trade policy with the United States, rather than implementing tariffs of their own.

Read more:

Trump backtracks on tariffs with 90-day pause while hiking duties on China to 125%

Trump says ‘more than 75’ countries have contacted US to renegotiate trade policy
Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:59

Bessent: 'This was his strategy all along'

Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:57

Leavitt: 'Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal'

Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:55

White House says 10 percent baseline tariff to remain in effect during pause

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that the baseline tariff of 10 percent will remain in effect during the 90-day pause, while country-specific tariffs on everyone apart from China will be removed.

Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:49

Mexico and Canada part of widespread tariff pause

Top U.S. trade partners Mexico and Canada are part of the countries that will be handed the tariffs of 10 percent, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said.

Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:44

Lutnick: 'The world is ready to work with President Trump to fix global trade'

Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:41

Trump says he's raising Tariffs on China to 125 percent

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump said he was raising the tariffs on China to 125 percent.

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.

At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Donald Trump
Gustaf Kilander9 April 2025 18:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in