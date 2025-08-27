Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United could open the door to Kobbie Mainoo’s exit before Monday’s transfer deadline but strongly prefer a temporary move to a club abroad.

Mainoo has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, with Bruno Fernandes dropping into a deeper role and the manager still preferring just two in central midfield and a back three, despite another dispiriting draw at Fulham last Sunday.

The England international, who would entertain a move away, has not featured for United yet this season, but a move away to regain momentum in his career during a World Cup season could develop in the coming days.

Tottenham Hotspur had explored the landscape of the market to sign a midfielder as the deadline fast approaches, but the Independent has learned that the club discovered United’s preference over the 20-year-old’s future.

Mainoo has two years remaining on his contract, with the Red Devils able to extend that deal by a further 12 months, and United are against a permanent exit.

Should Mainoo depart, United would prefer to send the player to a club abroad to avoid directly strengthening a Premier League rival.

United are not actively looking to sell Mainoo, though, and also face an uncertain few days over Alejandro Garnacho’s future.

The Argentine is eager to join Chelsea, but no agreement has been reached between the clubs, with the 21-year-old’s current deal running to 2028.

Spurs have also encountered issues in their pursuit of a wide player and had made Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers their primary target.

But Spurs are now exploring options in what has unfolded into a transfer scramble with Lucas Paqueta, Xavi Simons, Ademola Lookman and Maghnes Akliouche all now considered to strengthen Thomas Frank’s side.

Spurs were left disappointed when Eberechi Eze opted to join Arsenal this summer, despite initial interest and talks to join the Lilywhites.

While a deal for Morgan Gibbs-White collapsed and negotiations with Man City to sign Savinho have proven difficult.