When does the transfer window close and what time is the deadline?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching with a number of big moves still to be completed.

Several clubs have made notable additions between now and the end of last season, with a mini-window that opened up ahead of the Club World Cup facilitating moves for players including Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rayan Cherki among others.

And the transfers have ramped up since the window re-opened on 16 June, with moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres reaching into £60m territory while Liverpool paid a club-record £100m for Florian Wirtz, with that deal potentially becoming a Premier League record.

Almost every club in the Premier League remains keen on at least one addition before the end of the window, with the deadline to secure the last few deals fast approaching.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final days of the transfer window:

When does the transfer window shut?

For all clubs in the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership, the transfer window closes on Monday 1 September at 7pm BST.

Clubs have an extra grace period of two more hours to complete their deals as long as they submit any relevant paperwork to the FA before the 7pm deadline, so you may also hear of deals being sealed after 7pm on the day.

When is the next transfer window?

The next transfer window comes in January, beginning on 1 January and running until the end of the month. Though the final date of the window is yet to be confirmed, it is likely that it will run until Monday 2 February as the final day of January falls on a weekend.

What are the biggest signings of the transfer window so far?

The move to bring Florian Wirtz to Anfield remains the biggest deal of the summer window, with Liverpool paying at least £100m and potentially a fee up to £116m depending on add-ons.

Liverpool also have the ‘honour’ of the second largest deal this summer – having paid £69m for French striker Hugo Ekitike – as well as one of the largest sales, having sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5m.

Manchester United have the third, fifth and sixth most expensive transfers at the time of writing, with the deal for Benjamin Sesko coming in at an initial £66.5m, while Bryan Mbeumo cost £65m and Matheus Cunha set them back £62.5m.

The fourth most expensive deal is a surprising one, with Galatasaray having paid Napoli just under £65m for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

What deals could still be done?

There are a number of huge deals that could still be completed before the 1 September deadline, and the future of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is potentially the story of the summer. Newcastle rejected a bid worth over £100m from Liverpool, but the Sweden striker could still make the move.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have plenty of activity left in this market, with both outgoings and incomings likely. Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho remain of interest – with the Blues likely to make a bid for both players – while Enzo Maresca wants to offload Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Spurs are chasing additions in midfield and potentially up front after an injury to James Maddison and the loss of Son Heung-min to LAFC, while clubs including Everton, Fulham and Burnley continue to iron out the final details of several deals ahead of the 1 September deadline.