Bryan Mbeumo completes move to Manchester United from Brentford

Manchester United have completed the long-awaited signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for a fee rising to £71million.

Nearly seven weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, the Red Devils finally have their man and the 25-year-old has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of a further year.

Mbeumo leaves Brentford for an initial £65m fee that the PA news agency understands could rise by a further £6m should certain add-on clauses related to team and player be achieved.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” the Cameroon international said.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Mbeumo is set to join United on their three-game pre-season tour of the United States, where Ruben Amorim’s side head to following training on Tuesday.

Director football Jason Wilcox said: “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.

“Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.

“We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”

Mbeumo has been a key summer target for the Red Devils, who made a first approach of £45m plus £10m in potential add-ons in early June.

United followed that up with an improved proposal exceeding £60m a few weeks later but talks stalled as Brentford held out for a greater fee.

The west London club’s director of football Phil Giles said at the end of June he “wouldn’t be massively surprised” if Mbeumo stayed but the impasse was finally overcome at the end of last week.

Sources have indicated that United were irked by the way negotiations were handled at times as the valuation fluctuated, with a price of £70m plus £7m mentioned at one point.

Tottenham – now managed by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank – showed interest in a summer move for Mbeumo, with sources indicating Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea also did to varying levels.

Giles paid tribute to Mbeumo on the Bees’ website on Monday evening, saying: “Bryan came to us as a teenager, and it has been an absolute pleasure for all of us here to watch him develop as a player and a person.

“Our fans have loved him, and he has been a part of some of our greatest days.

“There is always a right time for a player to move on and, for Bryan, that time is now. He has the opportunity to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we are very happy for him.”

Mbeumo follows fellow forward Matheus Cunha – United’s other top summer target – to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international joined from Wolves last month for £62.5m, while Diego Leon linked up after striking a deal with Cerro Porteno in January.

In terms of outgoings, Marcus Rashford is set to leave his boyhood club for Barcelona and an announcement could come on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who ended last season at Aston Villa, is in Spain to complete a loan move to Barcelona with an option to buy. PA understands a recall clause has not been included.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia continue looking for new clubs and are not expected to fly to the US as part of the tour squad.