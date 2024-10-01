Manchester United receive Bruno Fernandes red card appeal outcome

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Manchester United have succeeded in their appeal against Bruno Fernandes’ red card on Sunday and he will now be available for their next three Premier League games.

Fernandes was sent off for the first time in his 242-game United career by referee Chris Kavanagh for a first-half challenge on James Maddison in Tottenham’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The United captain was set to be suspended for Sunday’s match at Aston Villa plus the home game against Brentford and the trip to West Ham but Fernandes will now be eligible after United won their claim of wrongful dismissal.

It eases manager Erik ten Hag’s potential selection problems in midfield after both Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount came off in the defeat to Tottenham.

Fernandes had said he thought it was “never a red card” and that Maddison had told him he did not believe the tackle merited a sending-off, as he added “I don’t know why VAR doesn’t call the referee to the screen.”

Erik Ten Hag added: “I don’t think it was a red card.”

The 30-year-old was always going to be available for Thursday’s game against Porto as United, who were held 1-1 by Twente last week, look for their first win in the Europa League this season.

Against Tottenham, Fernandes’ first red card for five years might have impacted proceedings but it was still a sub-par performance from Manchester United.

However even with Fernandes on the field, Manchester United’s problems are still there, he has been disappointing this season.