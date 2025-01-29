Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City’s place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League is in doubt as they welcome Club Brugge to the Etihad Stadium.

A stuttering continental campaign continued last week with a damaging defeat to Paris Saint-Germain for Pep Guardiola’s side, leaving their last league phase game as a do-or-die fixture.

The top eight, and automatic progression to the last 16, is out of reach for the 2022-23 winners, who must now hope to secure a place in the play-off round - a set of eight two-legged ties between those clubs who finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.

What do Manchester City need to qualify for Champions League knockout rounds?

A win is a must for Manchester City against Club Brugge. They currently sit 25th and one place outside of the qualification places entering the final round of fixtures, though the permutations are made simpler by the position of their opposition.

Brugge sit 20th and three points ahead of their hosts, who would climb above the Belgian club with a win and secure a spot in the play-offs. A win would also take them above at least one of PSG and Stuttgart, who meet in their final fixture. But a draw, or defeat, for Manchester City would be terminal - they would be OUT of the competition.

When is Man City vs Club Brugge?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Prediction

They might make it a little too close to comfort for the home fans, but City’s firepower should see them past Brugge for a straightforward win.

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge.

