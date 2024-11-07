Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United face Greek champions PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday in matchday four of the Europa League league phase.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of his penultimate game at the helm, with United looking for their first three points of the new campaign after three disappointing draws in their opening games.

United currently sit 23rd in the league phase table, just within the play-off places, and will need to pick up points in their next matches in order to avoid another two games during a congested winter period in the new year.

Fans are looking forward to the start of Ruben Amorim’s tenure, which starts on 11 November, but van Nistelrooy can do his successor a favour with three points here after a decent result against Chelsea last week.

Below is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is the game?

Manchester United host PAOK at 8pm GMT on Thursday 7 November at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Subscribers can stream via the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Ruud van Nistelrooy has stated that United are still thin in midfield, with Christian Eriksen joining a list of absentees that includes Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer, as well as defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, Mason Mount has made a full return to training.

Bruno Fernandes will return from his one-match European suspension, and the United manager will likely have similar options to those he had at the weekend against Chelsea.

The Dutchman could look to rotate ahead of welcoming Leicester City at the weekend, with Amad Diallo, Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee potentially all in line for a start. Younsgters Harry Amass and Jack Fletcher could feature in some capacity too, especially with United short at left-back and in central midfield.

For PAOK, former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has not been registered for the competition. Club captain Vieirinha is also ineligible, as is ex-Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta, while former Chelsea man Tiemoue Bakayoko is injured.

Ex-United youngster Shola Shoretire came off the bench for the Greek side at the weekend, and could feature at Old Trafford once more.

Predicted lineups

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Dalot, de Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Amad; Zirkzee.

PAOK XI: Kotarski; Castro, Kedziora, Colley, Rahman; Schwab, Camara; Despodov, Murg, Taison; Brandon.

Odds

Man Utd 1/4

Draw 11/2

PAOK 9/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

United should be able to get the job done with a new manager (briefly) in charge at Old Trafford, and they should secure a much-needed three points. Manchester United 2-0 PAOK.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.