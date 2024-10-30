✕ Close Erik ten Hag lashes out at ‘fairytales and lies’ over his Manchester United future

Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United’s next manager, with Sporting Lisbon confirming that the Premier League club are prepared to pay a €10m (£8.3m) release clause for his services.

Talks between United and Sporting accelerated on Tuesday and the Portuguese coach could now be appointed in time to take charge of Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

Amorim wants the job and has agreed to be the club’s next manager after the Old Trafford hierarchy put the 39-year-old at the top of their list to replace Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and paying his €10m release clause,” a statement from Sporting said.

Amorim is expected to take charge of Sporting for the final time tonight, while Ruud van Nistelrooy will oversee United’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday.

