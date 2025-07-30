Luke Shaw makes honest admission about ‘stragglers’ in Man United squad
Shaw said Ruben Amorim’s ‘tough’ approach has built a team-first mentality
Luke Shaw has said there are “no stragglers” remaining in the Manchester United squad as a result of Ruben Amorim’s tough approach.
Amorim’s first summer in charge of United has seen the Portuguese boss sideline five players from his first-team group, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all given time to explore a move away.
Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan while there has been interest from Juventus in Sancho and Garnacho has been offered to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa.
Amorim has continued his overhaul of United’s squad by signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha and Shaw said everyone is now “driving in the same direction”.
"He's extremely tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned and I think there are no stragglers in this group anymore. I think everyone has to put the team first. He's made that very clear,” Shaw said while on United’s pre-season tour.
"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team and that's his choice. As players, we're fully behind him and fully behind on his ideas and what he wants to implement in this team. We feel like a real team, especially this pre-season.
"Since I've been back, the group is so together and I think that's something that we need to keep to make us more of a family and everyone all together and we're all driving in the same direction."
Amorim took charge of United in November but they finished the season with their lowest finish of 15th in the Premier League and defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
The Independent has reported United want to sign an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper, with the potential order of transfer dependent on opportunities and sales.
