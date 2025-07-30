Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Shaw has said there are “no stragglers” remaining in the Manchester United squad as a result of Ruben Amorim’s tough approach.

Amorim’s first summer in charge of United has seen the Portuguese boss sideline five players from his first-team group, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all given time to explore a move away.

Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan while there has been interest from Juventus in Sancho and Garnacho has been offered to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Amorim has continued his overhaul of United’s squad by signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha and Shaw said everyone is now “driving in the same direction”.

"He's extremely tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned and I think there are no stragglers in this group anymore. I think everyone has to put the team first. He's made that very clear,” Shaw said while on United’s pre-season tour.

"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team and that's his choice. As players, we're fully behind him and fully behind on his ideas and what he wants to implement in this team. We feel like a real team, especially this pre-season.

( Getty Images )

"Since I've been back, the group is so together and I think that's something that we need to keep to make us more of a family and everyone all together and we're all driving in the same direction."

Amorim took charge of United in November but they finished the season with their lowest finish of 15th in the Premier League and defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The Independent has reported United want to sign an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper, with the potential order of transfer dependent on opportunities and sales.