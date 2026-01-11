Manchester United v Brighton live: Darren Fletcher’s side face tricky FA Cup test
Darren Fletcher remains in charge of the hosts as they look to put the turbulent reign of Ruben Amorim behind them
Manchester United host Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup, with the manager-less Red Devils bidding to right their season after the turbulent reign of Ruben Amorim.
Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher remains at the helm after overseeing a 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League midweek, with the Scot likely to remain in post until United can secure the services of an interim manager until the summer.
While they dropped points at relegation candidates Burnley Fletcher’s side did look an improvement on Amorim’s, but Brighton will be looking to take advantage of the chaos at Old Trafford and cause an upset.
The Seagulls have never won the FA Cup but reached the final in 1983, when they lost to United, so Fabian Hurzeler’s side can seek revenge today.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: Bayindir; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Dorgu, Mount, Cunha; Zirkzee.
Brighton: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Team news
Darren Fletcher expects to have the same players available as at Burnley, having confirmed whichever of Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo go out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday will not play.
Fabian Hurzeler expects to have defender Joel Veltman and forward Charalampos Kostoulas back from minor issues following Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City, while winger Yankuba Minteh will be assessed on a dead leg.
TV channel
The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Subscribers to TNT Sports can stream the game online via the app and website.
When is Manchester United v Brighton?
The game will kick off at 4.30pm GMT today, Sunday 11 January, at Old Trafford.
