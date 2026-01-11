Liverpool’s Conor Bradley out for the season with knee injury requiring surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defender Conor Bradley is set to undergo surgery on a serious knee injury which will rule him out of the rest of Liverpool’s season.

While the Northern Ireland international has not sustained an ACL injury the bone and ligaments in his left knee have been damaged.

The right-back was carried off late in Thursday’s goalless draw at Premier League leaders Arsenal after landing awkwardly in stoppage time.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli was roundly criticised for dropping the ball on Bradley as he lay injured and shoving him in an attempt to get him off the pitch, with his actions sparking a melee between both sets of players.

Martinelli, who was shown a yellow card for the incident, later apologised on social media for his actions.

Bradley will have an operation in the coming days which will rule him out of the remainder of the domestic campaign. He will also face a race to recover in time for this summer’s World Cup, should Northern Ireland qualify through the play-offs.

Liverpool said Bradley had “sustained a significant knee injury”, adding in a statement: “No timeframe is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process.”

Bradley had made 21 appearances this season, having missed a number of matches with a hamstring problem.

The setback leaves head coach Arne Slot with Jeremie Frimpong, who has had his own injury problems since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, and Joe Gomez, himself only just returning from a hamstring issue, as cover, but neither can be considered a genuine right-back.

Slot has had to utilise midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the position this season.

The first game of Bradley’s absence will be Monday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to League One Barnsley and Slot says he will not repeat the selection mistakes of his chastening experience in the competition last season.