‘Disgraceful’ Gabriel Martinelli shoves injured Conor Bradley before Liverpool man stretchered off
Bradley went down in considerable agony only for Martinelli to react in a manner branded ‘disgraceful’
Gabriel Martinelli nearly caused a mass brawl when he shoved a visibly distressed Conor Bradley off the pitch, moments after the Liverpool defender suffered an injury that required him to be stretchered off against Arsenal.
The Northern Irishman landed awkwardly when contesting for the ball with Martinelli during the closing stages of the Premier League clash and was visibly in serious discomfort.
However, Martinelli responded by throwing the ball at the downed defender before trying to push him over the sideline to get play restarted.
Gary Neville branded him an “idiot” and his actions “disgraceful” and was surprised that Liverpool players didn’t retaliate in stronger fashion.
"You can't push him off the pitch,”” Neville said on Sky Sports’ broadcast, who said he was lucky to escape a red card. “You cannot do that. That is so poor. I think an apology is needed.
"Bradley is being stretchered off. I'm fuming with Martinelli to be honest. Disgraceful.”
Martinelli was not booked for his actions though Reds defender Ibrahima Konate was shown a yellow card for getting involved in the aftermath.
More to follow.
