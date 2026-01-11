Portsmouth v Arsenal live: Gunners receive Kai Havertz boost ahead of FA Cup trip to Championship strugglers
The Premier League leaders travel south to face Championship strugglers Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup
Portsmouth take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup today, with the hosts hoping to follow in the footsteps of Macclesfield and Wrexham as they look to pull off a historic upset.
Mikel Arteta’s side enter the weekend six points clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Gunners among the favourites to win each of the cup competitions after emerging as perhaps the country’s best side over the last few months.
However, Arteta will likely make plenty of changes to his starting XI at the end of a busy winter period, with the hosts looking to take advantage of a much-changed Gunners side.
Pompey currently sit 21st in the Championship but they are no strangers to an upset in this competition, having beaten Man Utd at Old Trafford on their way to winning the FA Cup in 2008.
Follow all the action from the FA Cup third round tie between Portsmouth and Arsenal below.
Portsmouth v Arsenal team news
Here are the teams for this afternoon's clash. As expected, plenty of changes for Arsenal
Arsenal seemed to lose the summer signing battle – but could win the war
Mikel Arteta first turned to Myles Lewis-Skelly. Then he went to a double bill of Gabriels, with both Jesus and Martinelli. Next came Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.
There were five substitutions before Liverpool’s first. Even that was enforced. Injury time proved a sadly accurate term as Conor Bradley was stretchered off and Joe Gomez came on.
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool finished 5-1 in one respect: changes. The champions and their probable successors have pursued different policies in their attempts to win the title.
Liverpool were famously the biggest spenders, but Arsenal had the largest net spend. Slot got the flashiest signings. Arteta did not. Indeed, the last pair he brought on, Madueke and Eze, were summer arrivals but do not seem to figure in his first-choice side. He filled out his squad, filled in every gap. It was the Polyfilla approach to winning the title, ensuring there were no cracks left in the group.
Team news imminent
Team news will arrive in a couple of minutes’ time. How much rotation will Arteta have plumped for?
Fratton Park preparing for FA Cup clash
It should be more or less a full house at Fratton Park this afternoon and the ground is being prepared to welcome the Premier League leaders
Arsenal receive Kai Havertz injury boost
Kai Havertz could make his Arsenal comeback against Portsmouth today as Mikel Arteta hopes to reintegrate the forward into the team
The Germany international has only made one appearance this season and has been out since August with a knee injury but Arteta is optimistic that he can feature in Sunday's FA Cup tie.
“If everything goes well, I think so,” he said. “I think he’s going to be in the squad again in the next few days. He trains well, he’s increased his load, he’s coping with that really well. And it will be great if we can have him.”
Havertz scored 15 goals for Arsenal last season but since then Arteta has more options in attack after the signing of Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus’s recovery from a torn ACL, and he said the former Chelsea player knows he will have to excel on his return.
Arteta added: “When a player has the chance to put our shirt on and compete for us, you know that the demands are excellence - and that’s it. Kai is aware of that.”
Arsenal receive Kai Havertz injury boost ahead of FA Cup fourth round tie
Early Portsmouth team news
Portsmouth won’t have loanee Tottenham winger Yang Min-Hyeok after he was recalled and reassigned to Coventry City, while 10 other first-team players could miss the tie.
Forwards Colby Bishop, Florian Bianchini, Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Thomas Waddingham are all doubts for Pompey, while midfielders Marlon Pack and Mark Kosznovszky could also miss out.
The defensive trio of Josh Knight, Connor Ogilvie and Hayden Matthews could also be missing this weekend.
Predicted Portsmouth XI: Schmid; Devlin, Shaughnessy, Poole, Swanson; Dozzell, Le Roux; Segecic, Swift, Bowat; Kirk
Early Arsenal team news
For Arsenal, the defensive duo of Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined, so Mikel Arteta may have to get inventive with his defensive options if he wants to rest key players.
Piero Hincapie is also a doubt after being forced off against Liverpool.
Max Dowman is the only other absentee for the Gunners, with Christian Norgaard, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Jesus among those who could start at Fratton Park.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Timber, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Norgaard, Nwaneri; Madueke, Jesus, Eze
How to watch Portsmouth v Arsenal
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 11 January at Fratton Park in Portsmouth. Kick-off is set for 2pm GMT.
Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 1.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action live on discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for £30.99 per month.
Everything you need to know about Portsmouth v Arsenal
Arsenal travel to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup today, with the Premier League leaders taking on the Championship club for a place in the fourth round.
The Gunners sit six points clear in the top flight ahead of a week-long break for cup action, with this FA Cup tie the first of back-to-back cup matches as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Pompey aren’t faring too well in the second tier as they welcome Mikel Arteta’s side to Fratton Park, with the former Premier League stalwarts languishing in 21st, though they are no stranger to a giant-killing in this competition, having beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford on their way to winning the FA Cup in 2008.
