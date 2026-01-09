Arthur Okonkwo’s penalty shootout heroics causes FA Cup shock as Wrexham beat Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham won an FA Cup third-round thriller in front of Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds as Nottingham Forest were dumped out of the competition on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Arthur Okonkwo was the Wrexham hero with stops from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson giving them a 4-3 victory on spot-kicks after Josh Windass, Callum Doyle, George Thomason and Jay Rodriguez had converted from the spot.

First-half goals from Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone gave Wrexham early control and had Reynolds trading high fives and hugs from his vantage point in the main stand.

Jesus cut the deficit before Dominic Hyam’s diving header restored Wrexham’s two-goal advantage with 16 minutes remaining.

Forest looked dead and buried but substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi produced two outstanding finishes, the equaliser coming in the 89th minute.

Wrexham have won three successive promotions to go from non-league to the Championship, but this was the first time since being taken over by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob Mac nearly five years ago they had met Premier League opposition.

Forest made eight changes after beating West Ham on Tuesday, with goalkeeper Matz Sels, Jesus and Hutchinson remaining and Wales international Neco Williams on a stacked bench at his local club.

open image in gallery Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench and scored twice to force the match to penalties ( REUTERS )

Kieffer Moore was not risked after injury as Wrexham sought to extend a four-game winning streak that had taken them a point from the Championship play-off places.

Forest started on the front front with Jesus shooting over and Douglas Luiz found the net after 17 minutes.

Referee Paul Tierney initially awarded the goal, but then ruled it out after deciding Luiz had controlled the ball with his arm before volleying home.

Wrexham had been tidy in possession without a cutting edge but that was to change in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

open image in gallery Ollie Rathbone doubled Wrexham’s lead after Liberato Cacace’s opener ( REUTERS )

Sam Smith dragged wide before Cacace took advantage after 37 minutes to drive home his maiden Wrexham goal from 20 yards aided by the faintest of deflections off Morato’s heel.

Wrexham smiles were even wider three minutes later as Rathbone broke through Morato’s challenge to fire in his third goal in four games.

It should have been three – and possibly contest over – when Smith scampered through the Forest half unchecked but failed to beat Sels’ outstretched leg.

Forest boss Sean Dyche made a triple substitution at half-time with Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez sent on to salvage the situation.

open image in gallery Okonkwo saved the decisive penalty to deny Omari Hutchinson in the shootout ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

The visitors were instantly more fluid as Okonkwo tipped over Luiz’s free-kick and kept out Nicolo Savona’s strike.

Sels saved well from Broadhead but Forest were in the ascendancy and struck when Savona set up the leaping Jesus for a header that hit the post and just about crossed the line.

The drama rose as Hyam headed in a superb George Dobson free-kick and Hudson-Odoi swept home 60 seconds later to set up a grandstand finish.

Hudson-Odoi took the tie into extra time in fantastic fashion, taking a touch on his chest and lofting a perfect volley over Okonkwo, but Wrexham were not to be denied their first top-flight FA Cup scalp for 26 years.

open image in gallery Sean Dyche made eight changes to the Forest side and called on his first choice players but couldn't get over the line ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Oxford United advanced to the fourth round with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over MK Dons and Port Vale defeated Fleetwood 1-0.

Wigan Athletic also progressed after a superb display at Deepdale saw the League One side beat Championship play-off chasers Preston North End 1-0 as well.