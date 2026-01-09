Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest live: Championship side look to inflict defeat on Premier League opponents
The Welsh side are ninth in the Championship and looking to prove their top-flight credentials
Wrexham host Premier League opponents Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup in what could be a preview of how they will perform should they win promotion to the top-flight this season.
A run of four straight wins in the Championship has propelled Phil Parkinson’s team up to ninth in the second division and the Welsh club are now just one point off the play-off places at the business end of the campaign.
Forest, meanwhile, are struggling under Sean Dyche and sit 17th in the Premier League having only won one of their last five games. They have a seven point lead over closest rivals West Ham, who they defeated 2-1 last time out, but will want to notch up a series of wins to rebuild their confidence.
Wrexham’s well documented desire to reach the top-flight makes this match one they’ll be keen to win but their primary focus is on their league form which could give Forest an opportunity to build on their recent success.
Follow all the action from the Racecourse Ground with our live blog below:
Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
Wrexham host Nottingham Forest in the FA Crup third round tonight as the Welsh side look to inflict defeat on their Premier League opponents.
The teams head into the match with contrasting fortunes as Wrexham have won each of their last four matches in the Championship which has propelled them up the table. They are now ninth in the second division but are only one point off the play-off spots and, more importantly, have built up a steam of momentum.
In contrast, Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five top-flight fixtures and sit just one place above the relegation spots though they do have a seven point cushion to West Ham. However, Forest did defeat the Hammers 2-1 in their last outing which may give them the impetus to impress against the Dragons tonight.
The FA Cup will be neither side’s priority but it is a great opportunity for the home side to show what they can do on the pitch given their well documented desire to reach the Premier League.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Wrexham host Nottingham Forest.
It’s a clash of Championship versus Premier League but these two teams are not too far apart in terms of skill and Wrexham bring better form into the match.
Add on to that the fact they’re playing at home and the Welsh side have an advantage over Sean Dyche’s side who will need to be near their best to advance into the next round.
Kick off for this one is at 7.30pm so stick around as we build-up to tonight’s FA Cup clash.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks