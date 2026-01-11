Transfer news live: Arsenal get Guehi boost and open Barcola talks, Barcelona want to keep Rashford

Arsenal only getting 'stronger and stronger' - Guardiola

Arsenal have emerged as one of the front-runners to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who is apparently ready to snub presumed favourites Manchester City, as the January transfer window starts to heat up.

The centre-back’s Palace contract expires in the summer and he is said to favour a move to Arsenal or Liverpool rather than City, who were hoping him to sign him during this window to ease their defensive injury crisis. Pep Guardiola’s side have got one deal over the line though, with Antoine Semenyo completing his move from Bournemouth for £62.5m last week and scoring on debut in the 10-1 FA Cup thrashing of Exeter City over the weekend.

The Gunners are also eyeing PSG and France star Bradley Barcola, readying an £87m bid and have opened talks about a move for the 23-year-old forward, while also reportedly having interest in Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, £86m-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet as Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad rather than resting on his laurels.

Barcelona have made clear their interest in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford staying beyond the end of his current loan deal, while United are also after Diomande and want to improve the heart of their midfield, with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson the names topping their list of targets.

