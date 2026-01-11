Transfer news live: Arsenal get Guehi boost and open Barcola talks, Barcelona want to keep Rashford
Arsenal have emerged as one of the front-runners to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who is apparently ready to snub presumed favourites Manchester City, as the January transfer window starts to heat up.
The centre-back’s Palace contract expires in the summer and he is said to favour a move to Arsenal or Liverpool rather than City, who were hoping him to sign him during this window to ease their defensive injury crisis. Pep Guardiola’s side have got one deal over the line though, with Antoine Semenyo completing his move from Bournemouth for £62.5m last week and scoring on debut in the 10-1 FA Cup thrashing of Exeter City over the weekend.
The Gunners are also eyeing PSG and France star Bradley Barcola, readying an £87m bid and have opened talks about a move for the 23-year-old forward, while also reportedly having interest in Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, £86m-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet as Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad rather than resting on his laurels.
Barcelona have made clear their interest in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford staying beyond the end of his current loan deal, while United are also after Diomande and want to improve the heart of their midfield, with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson the names topping their list of targets.
Barcelona keen to keep Marcus Rashford
Barcelona would like to keep Marcus Rashford beyond his current loan deal, reports Fabrizio Romano.
You would think any new Manchester United manager would be keen to reintegrate the England forward at Old Trafford, but time will tell...
They have an option to buy at the end of the loan deal but it is not yet confirmed that will be activated
Arsenal open talks with Bradley Barcola
Arsenal have opened talks over a move for PSG and France star Bradley Barcola.
Spanish outlet Fichajes report that the Gunners have opened negotiations with the French side and that they are at the front of the queue to sign him.
The 23-year-old forward is sought-after all around Europe, with Liverpool among the other clubs interested, and Arsenal were reported to be readying an £87m bid for the summer.
Barcola’s lack of game-time at PSG means he is thought to be open to a move
Marc Guehi prefers Arsenal or Liverpool move
Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi, with the Crystal Palace defender said to prefer a move to the Gunners or Liverpool, rather than Man City.
City were presumed favourites to capture Guehi, and wanted to bring him in this month to ease their defensive injury crisis, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 25-year-old is said to be happy to wait until the summer and would rather not join City.
The Athletic’s Sam Lee said in an interview for the Let Me Talk podcast: “On Monday night, I was told by somebody who knows what's going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City] in any case.
"Somebody else messaged me on Twitter [X] and I know he's very good on other club stuff, he was like; ‘Yeah, he wants to stay until the summer – and he prefers Liverpool and Arsenal’. I was like; ‘Well I haven’t heard Arsenal’ but that kind of tallies what I'd been told the night before.”
