Massimiliano Allegri has emerged as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager with Ruben Amorim’s future in doubt after their dismal Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim only joined United in November 2024, after the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but has led the Red Devils to an awful season as they currently sit 16th in the Premier League and will secure their lowest top-flight finish since the relegation campaign of 1973-74. They were seven points off a Champions League place when Amorim took over but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth place

The Europa League was their last hope of salvaging anything from the season but they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Spurs in Bilbao, as a low-quality final was typified by Brennan Johnson and United defender Luke Shaw combining to bundle the ball into the net late in the first half for a scrappy goal that proved to be the only one of the game.

Amorim then poured fuel on the fire of speculation that he might leave Old Trafford after barely six months in charge by saying in his post-match press conference that he would not ask for compensation should the club decide to sack him.

The Portuguese stressed that he does not intend to quit but still sent the rumour mill swirling with his comments.

“In this moment, I’m not going to be here defending myself,” Amorim said in a news conference. “It’s not my style, I cannot do it. It’s really hard for me. I have nothing to show to the fans to say, I am going to improve because of this, I will not do that. In this moment, it is faith. Let’s see.

“I’m always open, if the board and the fans feel I am not the right guy I will go in the next day without any conversation of compensation. But I will not quit. Again, I am confident about my job. As you can see I will not change anything in the way I do things.”

The betting markets soon churned into life after those remarks with speculation as to who might be the next permanent Manchester United manager rife.

Allegri has emerged as the early favourite if Amorim does depart, with the Italian currently out of work. The 57-year-old has never managed outside his native country but has built quite the reputation during two impressive spells in charge of Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri was a serial winner at Juventus ( Getty Images )

In May 2024, he became the first manager to win the Coppa Italia five times as he guided Juve to a 1-0 win over Atalanta although he was sent off during the fixture and furious post-match scenes reportedly saw him angrily attack the referees, threaten a journalist and wave off sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli during the post-match celebrations.

He was sacked just two days later, reportedly in large part due to the incident, and has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management. He is a proven winner, having led Juve to five Serie A titles in a row in addition to the quintet of Coppa Italia crowns, is a two-time Champions League runner-up and also coached AC Milan to Serie A glory in 2010-11 during his spell at the San Siro.

Allegri is far from the only name being linked with the Old Trafford hotseat however, with former United coach, and current Ipswich manager, Kieran McKenna seen as the second favourite. Remarkably, Jose Mourinho is joint third favourite to make an incredible Old Trafford return, alongside Crystal Palace’s FA Cup winning boss Oliver Glasner, while perennially-linked Mauricio Pochettino (currently managing the US national team), ex-England boss Gareth Southgate and former Barcelona coach Xavi are also towards the top of the market.

Next permanent Manchester United manager odds

Odds via Betfair

Massimiliano Allegri - 4/1

Kieran McKenna - 9/2

Jose Mourinho - 6/1

Oliver Glasner - 6/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 7/1

Gareth Southgate - 8/1

Xavi - 17/2

Thomas Frank - 9/1

Marco Silva - 11/1

Andoni Iraola - 11/1

Carlo Ancelotti - 12/1

Unai Emery - 12/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 14/1

Zinedine Zidane - 16/1

Brendan Rodgers - 18/1

Roy Keane - 50/1

Jurgen Klopp - 80/1

Gary Neville - 100/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Massimiliano Allegri is the new favourite to become the next permanent Man United manager after the Red Devils and Ruben Amorim fell to defeat in the Europa League Final on Wednesday. Kieran McKenna follows at 9/2, with Jose Mourinho, who was previously the 4/1 favourite, now 6/1 to return to Old Trafford alongside FA Cup-winning Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

“Looking at who else could replace Amorim, odds on Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Man United boss have been slashed to 7/1 from 12/1, with Zinedine Zidane a 16/1 contender to take the job. Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers remains 18/1 to return to the Premier League, while Roy Keane, 50/1, joins Jurgen Klopp, 80/1 and Gary Neville, 100/1, as a huge longshot to be the next manager in the Old Trafford dugout.”