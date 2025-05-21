Ruben Amorim remains convinced he is the right man to lead Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim says he will leave without a pay-off if Manchester United’s board and fans want him to after the painful Europa League final loss to Tottenham.

The Red Devils wasted their get-out-of-jail-free card at the end of a wretched domestic campaign as the side 16th in the Premier League lost 1-0 to 17th-placed Spurs at San Mames on Wednesday.

United’s first Europa League defeat of the season came at the worst possible time and means next term they will be without continental football for the first time since 2014/15.

The meek loss increases the spotlight on Amorim, who has won just six Premier League matches since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November and says he will go if the club do not think he is the right man for the job.

“In this moment I am not going to be here defending myself,” the United head coach said. “It’s not my style, I cannot do it. It is really hard for me.

“So, I have nothing to show to the fans and say ‘I’m going to improve because of this’, ‘I had these problems.’ I will not do nothing. So, in this moment it is a little bit of faith. Let’s see.

“I’m always open, if the board and the fans feel that I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit.

“I am really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in how I do things.”

United have been sent into a tailspin by the loss in Bilbao, with the lack of Champions League football – worth an estimated £100million – damaging their summer rebuild.

“We have two plans for the market,” Amorim said. “We need to understand that it is tough for a club like ours not to be in the Champions League. But we have to use the other side.

“So, if we have more time, we have more time to think and to work during the week and to be better in the Premier League. That will be our focus.”

But after the heart-breaking loss to Spurs, the United boss found it hard to look too far into the future.

“I’m not going to talk about the future, because tonight we need to deal with the loss and the pain of losing this match,” Amorim said.

“What I can say is that I think it was clear we were the better team, but then we managed not to score again, and then it’s really hard to win football matches.

“But the guys tried everything to win the game. The future we will have time to assess everything.”