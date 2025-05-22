Spurs snatch narrow win over Man Utd in dismal Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their season and delivered vindication for Ange Postecoglou as they defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a dismal Europa League final in Bilbao to claim a first trophy in 17 years.

United and Spurs showed exactly why they lie 16th and 17th in the Premier League table as they produced a low-quality affair and the only goal of the game reflected that perfectly. Just before the break, a combination of Brennan Johnson and Luke Shaw contrived to bundle the ball into the corner of the net.

Spurs required a spectacular goal-line clearance from defender Micky van de Ven as they defended doggedly in the second half, with the result delighting boss Postecoglou who said he always believed Tottenham would live up to his claim of “always winning a trophy in his second season”.

United, meanwhile, face a difficult rebuild with no Champions League football to finances their summer transfer plans. Ruben Amorim admitted afterwards that he would not ask for compensation if United decide to go in a different direction, but he vowed not to quit despite United’s worst season in 50 years.

