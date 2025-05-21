Ruben Amorim will not ask for compensation if sacked by Man United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said he would not ask for any compensation if Manchester United to decide to sack him following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

But the Portuguese coach said he will not quit despite the defeat to Spurs and with United on course for their worst ever Premier League campaign.

While Spurs will be heading for the Champions League, defeat for United means they will miss out on Europe entirely next season.

United were seven points off a Champions League place when Amorim took over in November but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth place and 16th.

When asked if United had to take responsibility for a “failure” of a season, Amorim said he was well aware of how far the club has fallen this year.

“In this moment, I’m not going to be here defending myself,” Amorim said in a news conference. “It’s not my style, I cannot do it. It’s really hard for me.

“I have nothing to show to the fans to say, I am going to improve because of this, I will not do that. In this moment, it is faith. Let’s see.

( Getty Images )

“I’m always open, if the board and the fans feel I am not the right guy I will go in the next day without any conversation of compensation.

“But I will not quit. Again, I am confident about my job. As you can see I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

Amorim also told TNT Sports that he is more confident than ever that he is the right man to lead United but accepted others might have a different opinion.

"Yes, I am confident I am still the guy, more than the beginning," he told TNT Sports.

"I know the patience of the fans is going to be really short in the next season but I guarantee you I will not quit. I will not go away, I am really confident.

"I'm not worried about that. If they (the club) say 'Ruben, it is better to change' I will leave the next day with no compensation.

"I rely so much on my confidence I am not worried about that. The biggest pain is to lose the game and lose this final, not to give something to the fans and my players.

"I am really confident with myself and I will continue to do my job if the board wants me.”