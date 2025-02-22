Man City vs Liverpool tips:

Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Sunday looking to put the disappointment of missing the chance to go 10 points clear at the top of the league behind them (4:30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

Arne Slot’s side had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Villa Park on Wednesday but it means they are still unbeaten in 22 league games since losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in September.

It was also a disappointing week for City who were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid again, going down 6-3 on aggregate.

On the night they were beaten 3-1 by the Spanish side, on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Nico Gonzalez scored his first City goal as pulled one back for the visitors in added time.

City’s main priority now has to be finishing in the top four to secure their place in next season’s competition. Just three places separate the two sides in the Premier League table but Liverpool have 17 more points, but they have played an extra game.

Man City vs Liverpool betting: Goals galore at the Etihad

Football betting sites have Liverpool as the favourites for the victory at the Etihad, which would have been unheard of in recent years, at 11/8, while you can get 19/10 on a City win and 29/10 on a draw.

City have lost just one of their last 15 home league against Liverpool, winning eight and drawing six. Their last defeat came way back in November 2015 when an own goal from Eliaquim Mangala was followed up by strikes from Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Martin Skrtel to earn a 4-1 win.

Three of the last four matches at the Etihad have ended all square with two 1-1 draws and a 2-2 draw in April 2022.

Since Christmas, only Liverpool and Arsenal have won more points in the Premier League than City who have picked up 17 from five wins, two draws and one defeat.

Their big problem came in their eight previous games when they picked up just four points from one win, one draw and six defeats.

In seven of the last 11 matches between the two sides more than four goals have been scored and only twice have both teams failed to score.

In both of those matches, at Anfield, Liverpool won to nil, earlier this season and back in October 2022 when Mo Salah scored the only goal of the game 14 minutes from time.

In any other season, a score draw would seem like the obvious choice and betting sites are offering 7/2 on that happening.

More than 3.5 goals have been scored in 11 Liverpool games this season and 12 City games including their last six Premier League games but not always in their favour.

Man City vs Liverpool prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 21/20 BetMGM

Man City vs Liverpool prediction: Who will have the biggest impact?

Both Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have been involved in 98 Premier League goals across the last three seasons. Haaland's 82 goals have won Man City 50 points, while Salah's have been worth 37 to Liverpool.

Haaland was an unused substitute in Madrid on Wednesday due to an injury he suffered during last weekend's 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle. We will have to wait to see whether he is fit enough to add to his tally on Sunday.

Salah though will be champing at the bit to play against City, after scoring and assisting for the Reds on Wednesday. He opened the scoring the draw at Villa Park before setting up Trent Alexander Arnold with the equaliser to become the first player since Cesc Fàbregas in 2014-15 to achieve 10 away league assists in a single season.

He has been involved in more league goals against Pep Guardiola’s Man City (since 2016-17) than any other player, with eight goals and five assists so far.

Only Steven Gerrard was involved in more against City in the competition’s history with four goals and 10 assists a record Salah could equal this weekend.

Betting apps are offering 5/1 on him scoring first or last or 7/5 on him scoring any time. You can also get 3/1 on him having over 0.5 assists with Betway, which isn’t bad when he is 1/2 to score or assist.

Man City vs Liverpool prediction 2: Salah to score at any time - 7/5 Bet365

